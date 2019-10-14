Edition:
Typhoon Hagibis slams Japan

An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A rescue worker swims as he checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Local residents are rescued by Japapnese Defence-Force soldiers from a flooded area caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Kakuda, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A Shinkansen bullet train rail yard is seen flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a Japan Self-Defence Force helicopter flying over residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A collapsed railway bridge is seen over Chikuma river swollen by Typhoon Hagibis in Ueda, central Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Debris is seen in a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescue workers carry a rubber dinghy as they search a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A rescue worker checks around a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A residential area is flooded in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, October 12. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A rescue worker carries the body of a dead dog from a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, near the Tama River in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Public toilets are seen damaged after the Tama river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Tokyo, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Men watch the swollen Isuzu River due to heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Ise, central Japan, October 12. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A truck is partially submerged in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman sleeps in the evacuation centre for affected by the flood after Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescue workers search a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Local residents are rescued by Japapnese Defence-Force soldiers from a flooded area caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Kakuda, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A view of Tama river, which reached flood risk level last night caused by Typhoon Hagibis, in Tokyo, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Schoolchildren and residents remove mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Marumori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A car partially submerged in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Police search a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Vehicles are seen partially submerged in a flooded area in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis, which caused severe floods at the Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture, Japan, October 14. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river following Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, October 13. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Residents try to get into their homes at a flooded residential area due to Typhoon Hagibis, in Kawasaki, Japan, October 13. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Firefighters patrol on a flooded road due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis at Ota ward in Tokyo, Japan, October 12. Kyodo/via REUTERS

