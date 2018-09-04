Typhoon Jebi hits Japan
Boats float along with debris during Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS
Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A building damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A tree damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in front of Heian Shrine. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A man using an umbrella struggles against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Intense high wind from Typhoon Jebi blows in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS
Passersby using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
