Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 4, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

Typhoon Jebi hits Japan

Boats float along with debris during Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS

Boats float along with debris during Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Boats float along with debris during Typhoon Jebi in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 8
Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Vehicles damaged by Typhoon Jebi are seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 8
A building damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A building damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A building damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in Osaka. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2018
High waves triggered by Typhoon Jebi are seen at a fishing port in Aki, Kochi Prefecture. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 8
A tree damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in front of Heian Shrine. Kyodo/via REUTERS

A tree damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in front of Heian Shrine. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A tree damaged by Typhoon Jebi is seen in front of Heian Shrine. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 8
A man using an umbrella struggles against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man using an umbrella struggles against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
A man using an umbrella struggles against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 8
Intense high wind from Typhoon Jebi blows in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS

Intense high wind from Typhoon Jebi blows in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Intense high wind from Typhoon Jebi blows in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture. TWITTER/ @R10N_SR/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 8
Passersby using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Passersby using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Passersby using umbrellas struggle against strong wind and rain. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Next Slideshows

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a...

7:50am EDT
Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Sep 02 2018
Funeral for John McCain

Funeral for John McCain

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gathered with thousands of fellow mourners to honor the late John McCain.

Sep 01 2018
Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

Sep 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

Fire destroys Brazil's National Museum

A massive fire raced through Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, probably destroying its collection of more than 20 million items, ranging from archeological finds to historical memorabilia.

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

Myanmar court jails Reuters reporters for seven years

A Myanmar judge on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of breaching a law on state secrets and jailed them for seven years, in a landmark case seen as a test of progress towards democracy in the Southeast Asian country.

Pictures of the month: August

Pictures of the month: August

Our top photos from August 2018.

Funeral for John McCain

Funeral for John McCain

Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gathered with thousands of fellow mourners to honor the late John McCain.

Top sports photos of August

Top sports photos of August

Our top sports photography from August 2018.

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Funeral for Aretha Franklin

Hundreds of mourners gather at a Detroit church for a music-infused funeral for the Queen of Soul, featuring tributes by former President Bill Clinton and singer Stevie Wonder.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast