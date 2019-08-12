Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China
Rescue workers set up a lamp as rescue work continues after typhoon Lekima hit the village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers help clean up a house damaged by a landslide after typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit Dajing town in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 10. Jiang Chao/Zhejiang Daily Press Group
Rescue workers help residents stranded in a building partially submerged by floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit the city of Linhai in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters search for survivors in collapsed houses damaged by a landslide after Typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
People clean a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Linhai city of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, August 10. Zhejiang Daily
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents with a bulldozer on a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rows an inflatable kayak carrying a boy on a flooded street after Typhoon Lekima hit Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
People holding umbrellas wade through floodwaters amid heavy rainfall on a street after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
A wave brought by typhoon Lekima breaks on the shore next to a pedestrian in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A man rides an electric scooter in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cars are damaged after typhoon Lekima made landfall in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. Wang Gang/CNS via REUTERS
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a...
Best of the Pan Am Games
More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
MORE IN PICTURES
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell
Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.
Best of the Pan Am Games
More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
Mourning after back-to-back shootings
Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair
Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.
Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair
Cattle, corn dogs and beauty queens abound at the Iowa State Fair, a key stop for rival Democratic presidential contenders in the nominating contest.
Nations flex military might at International Army Games
Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.
Activists gather at Hong Kong airport for three-day protest
Demonstrators crowd the arrivals hall at Hong Kong airport, handing out anti-government leaflets and waving banners in a dozen languages in a bid to raise awareness among visitors ahead of weekend rallies planned across the city.