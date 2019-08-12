Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2019 | 10:20am EDT

Typhoon Lekima wreaks havoc in China

Rescue workers set up a lamp as rescue work continues after typhoon Lekima hit the village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers set up a lamp as rescue work continues after typhoon Lekima hit the village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Rescue workers set up a lamp as rescue work continues after typhoon Lekima hit the village in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 17
Rescuers help clean up a house damaged by a landslide after typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers help clean up a house damaged by a landslide after typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Rescuers help clean up a house damaged by a landslide after typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 17
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 17
Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit Dajing town in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 10. Jiang Chao/Zhejiang Daily Press Group

Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit Dajing town in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 10. Jiang Chao/Zhejiang Daily Press Group

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Cars are partially submerged in floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit Dajing town in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 10. Jiang Chao/Zhejiang Daily Press Group
Close
4 / 17
Rescue workers help residents stranded in a building partially submerged by floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit the city of Linhai in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers help residents stranded in a building partially submerged by floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit the city of Linhai in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Rescue workers help residents stranded in a building partially submerged by floodwaters after Typhoon Lekima hit the city of Linhai in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 17
Firefighters search for survivors in collapsed houses damaged by a landslide after Typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters search for survivors in collapsed houses damaged by a landslide after Typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Firefighters search for survivors in collapsed houses damaged by a landslide after Typhoon Lekima hit Shanzao village in Yongjia county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 17
People clean a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Linhai city of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

People clean a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Linhai city of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
People clean a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Linhai city of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 17
Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, August 10. Zhejiang Daily

Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, August 10. Zhejiang Daily

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Dajing town is seen damaged and partially submerged in floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Lekima in Leqing, Zhejiang province, August 10. Zhejiang Daily
Close
8 / 17
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents with a bulldozer on a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents with a bulldozer on a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents with a bulldozer on a flooded street after typhoon Lekima hit Taizhou, Zhejiang province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 17
A man rows an inflatable kayak carrying a boy on a flooded street after Typhoon Lekima hit Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rows an inflatable kayak carrying a boy on a flooded street after Typhoon Lekima hit Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2019
A man rows an inflatable kayak carrying a boy on a flooded street after Typhoon Lekima hit Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 17
People holding umbrellas wade through floodwaters amid heavy rainfall on a street after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

People holding umbrellas wade through floodwaters amid heavy rainfall on a street after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People holding umbrellas wade through floodwaters amid heavy rainfall on a street after super typhoon Lekima made landfall in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, August 10. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 17
A wave brought by typhoon Lekima breaks on the shore next to a pedestrian in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

A wave brought by typhoon Lekima breaks on the shore next to a pedestrian in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A wave brought by typhoon Lekima breaks on the shore next to a pedestrian in Qingdao, Shandong province, August 11. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 17
A man rides an electric scooter in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man rides an electric scooter in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
A man rides an electric scooter in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 17
Cars are damaged after typhoon Lekima made landfall in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. Wang Gang/CNS via REUTERS

Cars are damaged after typhoon Lekima made landfall in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. Wang Gang/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
Cars are damaged after typhoon Lekima made landfall in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 10. Wang Gang/CNS via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 17
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 17
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, August 10, 2019
People walk in the rainstorm as typhoon Lekima approaches in Shanghai, August 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

9:10am EDT
Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a...

9:05am EDT
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

8:30am EDT
Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

7:35am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong airport grinds to a halt as protests swell

Hong Kong's airport cancelled all flights on Monday, with authorities blaming demonstrators for the disruption of one of the world's busiest terminals, a dramatic escalation of anti-government protests.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Best of the Pan Am Games

Best of the Pan Am Games

More than 6,000 athletes from 41 countries compete in the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning after back-to-back shootings

Mourning across the United States after two mass shootings on the weekend leave 31 dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Dozens of 2020 hopefuls aim to break through at Iowa State Fair

Democratic presidential hopefuls mingle with Iowa voters, seeking the momentum needed to catapult their campaigns in the critical state, which will hold the first nominating contest in February 2020.

Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair

Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair

Cattle, corn dogs and beauty queens abound at the Iowa State Fair, a key stop for rival Democratic presidential contenders in the nominating contest.

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Nations flex military might at International Army Games

Armed forces from dozens of countries show off their combat skills at Russia's International Army Games.

Activists gather at Hong Kong airport for three-day protest

Activists gather at Hong Kong airport for three-day protest

Demonstrators crowd the arrivals hall at Hong Kong airport, handing out anti-government leaflets and waving banners in a dozen languages in a bid to raise awareness among visitors ahead of weekend rallies planned across the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast