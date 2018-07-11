Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2018 | 2:33pm EDT

Typhoon Maria slams China and Taiwan

Waves brought by Typhoon Maria lash the shore in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Ke Zongqing/CNS via REUTERS

Waves brought by Typhoon Maria lash the shore in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Ke Zongqing/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Waves brought by Typhoon Maria lash the shore in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Ke Zongqing/CNS via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
A man looks at a destroyed fish farming facility after Typhoon Maria made landfall, in Ningde, Fujian province, China. Wang Dongming/CNS via REUTERS

A man looks at a destroyed fish farming facility after Typhoon Maria made landfall, in Ningde, Fujian province, China. Wang Dongming/CNS via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A man looks at a destroyed fish farming facility after Typhoon Maria made landfall, in Ningde, Fujian province, China. Wang Dongming/CNS via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
A worker takes a photo of a fallen tree on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

A worker takes a photo of a fallen tree on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, July 11, 2018
A worker takes a photo of a fallen tree on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
3 / 15
A woman holds a selfie stick to take photos of a wave breaking on the waterfront, as Typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman holds a selfie stick to take photos of a wave breaking on the waterfront, as Typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A woman holds a selfie stick to take photos of a wave breaking on the waterfront, as Typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
A fallen tree and a damaged traffic light is seen on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for Typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

A fallen tree and a damaged traffic light is seen on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for Typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A fallen tree and a damaged traffic light is seen on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for Typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
5 / 15
People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
6 / 15
An advertisement display window is taped on a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

An advertisement display window is taped on a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
An advertisement display window is taped on a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
7 / 15
Sand bags to prevent flooding are placed at the entrance of a building in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Sand bags to prevent flooding are placed at the entrance of a building in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Sand bags to prevent flooding are placed at the entrance of a building in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
8 / 15
A person braves strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

A person braves strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A person braves strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
9 / 15
The effects of Typhoon Maria is seen on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan. NAOMI ICHIHARA ROEKKUM/via REUTERS

The effects of Typhoon Maria is seen on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan. NAOMI ICHIHARA ROEKKUM/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
The effects of Typhoon Maria is seen on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan. NAOMI ICHIHARA ROEKKUM/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
A paramilitary police officer boards up a window at a residential building in preparation for the approaching super typhoon Maria, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary police officer boards up a window at a residential building in preparation for the approaching super typhoon Maria, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A paramilitary police officer boards up a window at a residential building in preparation for the approaching super typhoon Maria, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
A wave breaks on the waterfront next to an excavator, as super typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A wave breaks on the waterfront next to an excavator, as super typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A wave breaks on the waterfront next to an excavator, as super typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
A glassdoor is seen taped, as it braced for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

A glassdoor is seen taped, as it braced for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
A glassdoor is seen taped, as it braced for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
13 / 15
Fishing boats stationed, as they braced for super typhoon Maria in Keelung near Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Fishing boats stationed, as they braced for super typhoon Maria in Keelung near Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Fishing boats stationed, as they braced for super typhoon Maria in Keelung near Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
14 / 15
Vegetables are sold out at a supermarket, as residents brace themselves for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Vegetables are sold out at a supermarket, as residents brace themselves for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Vegetables are sold out at a supermarket, as residents brace themselves for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Separated family reunited

Separated family reunited

Next Slideshows

Separated family reunited

Separated family reunited

An asylum seeker from El Salvador is reunited with his son following their separation since late May while in detention in Texas.

Jul 11 2018
France 1 - Belgium 0

France 1 - Belgium 0

France takes on Belgium in World Cup action.

Jul 10 2018
When Reagan met Gorbachev

When Reagan met Gorbachev

President Reagan's meetings with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the height of the Cold War.

Jul 10 2018
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.

Jul 09 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Deadly floods in Japan

Deadly floods in Japan

Torrential rain in western Japan caused the country�s worst weather disaster in 36 years, killing 200 people, with dozens still missing.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Trump attends NATO summit

Trump attends NATO summit

President Donald Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia as Western leaders gathered in Brussels for a NATO summit where Trump wants Europeans to pay more for their own defense.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Croatia 2 - England 1

Croatia 2 - England 1

England takes on Croatia in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast