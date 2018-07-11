Typhoon Maria slams China and Taiwan
Waves brought by Typhoon Maria lash the shore in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Ke Zongqing/CNS via REUTERS
A man looks at a destroyed fish farming facility after Typhoon Maria made landfall, in Ningde, Fujian province, China. Wang Dongming/CNS via REUTERS
A worker takes a photo of a fallen tree on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
A woman holds a selfie stick to take photos of a wave breaking on the waterfront, as Typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A fallen tree and a damaged traffic light is seen on a street in Taipei after Taiwan braced for Typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
People brave strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
An advertisement display window is taped on a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Sand bags to prevent flooding are placed at the entrance of a building in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
A person braves strong winds while crossing a street in Taipei as Taiwan braced for super typhoon Maria. REUTERS/Eason Lam
The effects of Typhoon Maria is seen on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan. NAOMI ICHIHARA ROEKKUM/via REUTERS
A paramilitary police officer boards up a window at a residential building in preparation for the approaching super typhoon Maria, in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A wave breaks on the waterfront next to an excavator, as super typhoon Maria approaches, in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A glassdoor is seen taped, as it braced for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Fishing boats stationed, as they braced for super typhoon Maria in Keelung near Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
Vegetables are sold out at a supermarket, as residents brace themselves for super typhoon Maria in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Eason Lam
