Pictures | Mon Jul 31, 2017 | 2:45pm EDT

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
