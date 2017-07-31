Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
