Tyrion Lannister's Pakistani doppelganger
Rozi Khan, 26, poses for a photograph in Rawalpindi, Pakistan April 28, 2019. The waiter has taken social media in his homeland of Pakistan - where "Game of Thrones" has a strong following - by storm for his uncanny resemblance to U.S. actor Peter...more
People take selfie with Rozi Khan in Rawalpindi. Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on...more
"In the beginning, they started calling me Peter Dinklage. After that I saw his show, and then slowly, slowly I became famous," Khan told Reuters. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan poses for a photograph while having his hair done at a barber shop in Rawalpindi. The resemblance goes beyond facial features: both men are also 4 feet 5 inches (135 cms) tall. "My wish is to work in movies. And my other wish is that I...more
Rozi Khan reacts on the street in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan carries flatbreads as he jokes with nearby shopkeepers in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan serves food to customers at hotel in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan drinks at a stall outside local cinema in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rozi Khan talks on his phone near a tea stall in Rawalpindi. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
Memorial for Nipsey Hussle
Former President Barack Obama praised the legacy of slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in a letter read during a public memorial attended by thousands of...
'Game of Thrones' premiere
The cast and creators of "Game of Thrones" walk their last red carpet together in New York ahead of the eighth and final season of the medieval fantasy...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Def Leppard, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Mandy Moore gets a star
Mandy Moore gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Emperor Akihito through the years
A look back at the reign of Emperor Akihito, 85, who will step down on April 30, the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in nearly two centuries.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Deadly cyclone hits Mozambique
Cyclone Kenneth slammed into the Comoros AND Mozambique s province of Cabo Delgado, killing at least 38 and stretching resources in a region still recovering from Cyclone Idai which struck in March.
NRA concealed carry fashion show
Models show off concealed carry gun accessories at the "Fashion & Firearms" show at the NRA's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
9 recent attacks at U.S. houses of worship
On Saturday, a gunman stormed into Chabad of Poway synagogue in suburban San Diego and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others. The shooting was only the latest in a series of attacks on houses of worship across the United States. Here are some of the most prominent incidents.
Pandas set to leave San Diego Zoo after two-decade loan from China
The last two giant pandas living at the San Diego Zoo in California will be sent to the People's Republic of China this spring, ending a more than two-decade conservation program that helped bring the black-and-white bears back from the brink of extinction.
Inside the world's largest falcon hospital
When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: the world s largest falcon hospital in Abu Dhabi.
NRA convention in Indianapolis
Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.