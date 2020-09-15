Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 15, 2020 | 2:32pm EDT

UAE and Bahrain sign U.S.-brokered deals with Israel

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements while&nbsp;U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements while U.S. President Donald Trump looks on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements while U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as they participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony, September 15. REUTERS/Tom...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave from the White House balcony, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump stand together after signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump stand together after signing of the Abraham Accords, September...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump stand together after signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed sign the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed sign the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed sign the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani standby prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani standby prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani standby prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani listen before the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani listen before the signing of the Abraham Accords,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani listen before the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15....more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he walks down the West Wing colonnade with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he walks down the West Wing colonnade with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump thrusts his fist as he walks down the West Wing colonnade with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani prior to signing the Abraham Accords, September 15. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
