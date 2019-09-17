Edition:
UAW workers strike against GM

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. The UAW on Monday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Charlie Highlander screams at an employee reporting for work at the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors assembly worker Kandie Deweese pickets outside the Powertrain Flint Engine plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

