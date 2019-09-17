UAW workers strike against GM
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Bowling Green plant during the United Auto Workers national strike in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019.
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Charlie Highlander screams at an employee reporting for work at the Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors assembly workers picket outside the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors assembly worker Kandie Deweese pickets outside the Powertrain Flint Engine plant in Flint, Michigan, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
