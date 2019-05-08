Edition:
Wed May 8, 2019

Uber drivers strike ahead of IPO

Protesters join an Uber drivers' strike for higher wages at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
An Uber driver paints on his car during a strike against the company in Sao Paulo, May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Uber and Lyft drivers protest during a day-long strike outside Uber s office in Saugus, Massachusetts, May 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Members of the Independent Drivers Guild drive across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Private hire drivers stage a protest outside of the offices of Uber in London, Britain May 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Drivers takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in Queens, New York, May 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A driver holds a placard next to the wall street bull as he takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Drivers take part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
An Uber driver places adhesive tape on his car during a strike against the company in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
A driver holds a sign during a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in Queens, New York, May 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Uber and Lyft drivers protest during a day-long strike outside Uber's office in Saugus, Massachusetts, May 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Uber and Lyft drivers protest during a day-long strike outside Uber s office in Saugus, Massachusetts, May 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Private hire drivers stage a protest outside of the offices of Uber in London, Britain May 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
People take part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City, May 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Protesters join an Uber drivers' strike for higher wages at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, May 8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
