Uber drivers strike ahead of IPO
Protesters join an Uber drivers' strike for higher wages at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Uber driver paints on his car during a strike against the company in Sao Paulo, May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uber and Lyft drivers protest during a day-long strike outside Uber s office in Saugus, Massachusetts, May 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the Independent Drivers Guild drive across the Brooklyn Bridge as part of a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Private hire drivers stage a protest outside of the offices of Uber in London, Britain May 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Drivers takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in Queens, New York, May 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A driver holds a placard next to the wall street bull as he takes part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Drivers take part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies in New York, May 8. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Uber driver places adhesive tape on his car during a strike against the company in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A driver holds a sign during a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the Uber Greenlight offices in Queens, New York, May 8. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Uber and Lyft drivers protest during a day-long strike outside Uber's office in Saugus, Massachusetts, May 8. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People take part in a protest against Uber and other app-based ride-hailing companies outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City, May 8. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters join an Uber drivers' strike for higher wages at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, May 8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
