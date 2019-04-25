Uganda mom of multiple quadruplets struggles to provide for 38 children
Mariam Nabatanzi takes a family portrait with some of her children at their home in Kasawo village, March 8. Mariam Nabatanzi gave birth to twins a year after she was married off at the age of 12. Five more sets of twins followed - along with four...more
Mariam Nabatanzi's children serve a meal at their family home in Kasawo village, Mukono district, east of Kampala, Uganda March 7, 2019. After her first sets of twins were born, Nabatanzi went to a doctor who told her she had unusually large...more
Mariam Nabatanzi, speaks during a Reuters interview at her home in Kasawo village, March 8. Family sizes are at their largest in Africa. In Uganda, the fertility rate averages out at 5.6 children per woman, one of the continent's highest, and more...more
Mariam Nabatanzi speaks about her family portraits during a Reuters interview at her home in Kasawo village, March 8. Her last pregnancy, two and a half years ago, had complications. It was her sixth set of twins and one of them died in childbirth,...more
Mariam Nabatanzi's children rest on the verandah at their home in Kasawo village, March 8. Desperate for cash, Nabatanzi turns a hand to everything: hairdressing, event decorating, collecting and selling scrap metal, brewing local gin and selling...more
Mariam Nabatanzi's son carries a meal at their family home in Kasawo village, March 7. Twelve of the children sleep on metal bunk beds with thin mattresses in one small room with grime-caked walls. In the other rooms, lucky children pile onto shared...more
Mariam Nabatanzi's children eat a meal at their family home in Kasawo village, March 7. REUTERS/James Akena
Mariam Nabatanzi's son Isaack Mubiru, 7, sits on a bed at their family home in Kasawo village, March 8. REUTERS/James Akena
Mariam Nabatanzi's son prepares a meal at their family home in Kasawo village, March 7. REUTERS/James Akena
A child walks past a family duty timetable glued on a kitchen wall at Mariam Nabatanzi's home in Kasawo village, March 8. REUTERS/James Akena
Mariam Nabatanzi cleans the courtyard at her home in Kasawo village, March 8. REUTERS/James Akena
