UK begins door-to-door testing in hunt for new COVID variant
A man waves as volunteers hand out home test kits to residents in Woking, Britain, February 2. Volunteers and police officers in several parts of England began knocking on people's doors to hand out COVID-19 testing kits to halt the spread of a...more
The testing surge was announced by the government after 11 people in different regions tested positive for the variant without having any links to people who had travelled to South Africa. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
In total, Britain has found 105 cases of the variant, of which all but those 11 were people who had either been to South Africa or been in contact with someone who had. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The campaign will involve testing 80,000 people across eight different areas --the ones where the 11 concerning cases were found -- regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The aim is to try to break chains of transmission in the community by identifying people with the variant and requiring them to self-isolate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The eight areas concerned are three parts of London, two in the southeast of England, one in central England, one in the east and another in the northwest. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
In the town of Woking, just to the southwest of London, volunteers or police knocked on every door in the designated area to hand out self-testing kits ready to be collected later in the day. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People get off the bus on Ealing's high street where the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa has been located, in West London, February 2. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
England is currently in a strict national lockdown with people under orders to stay at home unless they need to go out for one of a list of government-approved reasons. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain has the worst death toll in Europe from COVID-19, with more than 106,000 people having died of the disease within 28 days of a positive test. More than 3.8 million people have had confirmed positive tests since the pandemic began. ...more
The number of new cases is currently levelling out or falling, depending on the area, after a dramatic increase in infections at the end of last year, fueled by another more transmissible variant first identified in southeast England. ...more
The health service is rolling out a mass vaccination program, with nearly 9.3 million people having received a first shot, but the government and health officials are concerned that new variants against which vaccines could work less well could...more
Scientists have said the South African variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no evidence that it causes more severe disease. However, several laboratory studies have found that it reduces vaccine and antibody therapy efficacy. ...more
Ministers have faced criticism that they have been too slow to bring in measures to quarantine travellers arriving from overseas who might bring mutations of the virus with them. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Volunteers hand out COVID-19 home test kits to residents, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A resident holds the COVID-19 home test kit, as volunteers distribute them, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, Britain, February 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An NHS Test and Trace worker instructs people on how to perform the COVID-19 test, after a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus variant originating from South Africa was discovered, in Ealing, West London, February 2. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Volunteers carry the COVID-19 home test kits to hand them to residents, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, February 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A NHS worker passes a COVID-19 test kit to a driver at a mobile test center in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, February 2. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A woman self-administers a COVID-19 swab test in Ealing, West London, February 2. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man self-administers a COVID-19 swab test in Ealing, West London, February 2. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Television crew film a man self-administering a coronavirus swab test in Ealing, West London, February 2. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A volunteer hands out the COVID-19 home test kit to a resident, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, February 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Volunteers collect COVID-19 home test kits from residents, in Goldsworth and St Johns, in Woking, February 2. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after...
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russians march after court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
Supporters of Alexei Navalny demonstrated after a Moscow court handed the Kremlin critic a three-and-a-half-year sentence over alleged parole violations.
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID
Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions for health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus battle, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.