UK-bound Hong Kongers say goodbye at airport
A woman hugs her friend before departing to the United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A group of people wave farewell to their friends departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People take a group photo before their friend's departure to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers take a selfie before departure to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman reacts with her family member before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man waves to his family members before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A group of people wave farewell to their friend at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers hug their family members before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A closed counter is seen at the departures hall of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A group of people wave farewell to their friends departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman hugs her friend before departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A group of people wave farewell to their friends departing to United Kingdom at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Passengers queue up at the British Airways counter at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
