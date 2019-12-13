Edition:
UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big

Conservatives' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures while speaking after winning his seat at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waits for the General Election results of the Islington North constituency to be announced at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon cheers with supporters at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Carrie Symonds, partner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, holds their dog Dilyn at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Liberal Democrats candidate Jo Swinson speaks after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Labour candidate for Walthamstow Stella Creasy carries her baby daughter after winning in Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Sinn Fein's John Finucane, the winning candidate in the Belfast North seat, with Party Vice President Michelle O'Neill and President Mary Lou McDonald, celebrates at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Scottish National Party (SNP) supporters cheer at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, arrives at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses with supporters at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, his wife Helena and son Peter react at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Liberal Democrats candidate Wera Hobhouse celebrates winning the constituency of Bath at a counting centre during Britain's general election in Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Liberal Democrats candidate Monica Harding looks on as Conservative Party candidate Dominic Raab (R) speaks after he was announced as the winner for the constituency of Esher and Walton at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Esher, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Independent candidate Count Binface and Independent candidate Bobby "Elmo" Smith for Uxbridge and South Ruislip are seen at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen for Chingford and Woodford Green reacts after losing in Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Brexit Party candidate Richard Tice is seen after Labour Party candidate Mike Hill is announced as the winner for the constituency of Hartlepool at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hartlepool, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Conservative candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Iain Duncan Smith awaits results for Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Wakefield, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A staff member carries a ballot box at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
An election worker adjusts a sign on a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club during the general election in Sunderland, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill during the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
A woman walks outside of a polling station during the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2019
