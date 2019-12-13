UK destined for Brexit as Johnson wins big
Conservatives' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures while speaking after winning his seat at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waits for the General Election results of the Islington North constituency to be announced at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon cheers with supporters at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Carrie Symonds, partner of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, holds their dog Dilyn at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liberal Democrats candidate Jo Swinson speaks after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Labour candidate for Walthamstow Stella Creasy carries her baby daughter after winning in Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley
Sinn Fein's John Finucane, the winning candidate in the Belfast North seat, with Party Vice President Michelle O'Neill and President Mary Lou McDonald, celebrates at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019....more
Scottish National Party (SNP) supporters cheer at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, arrives at the count centre, Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Northern Ireland December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses with supporters at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts after the General Election results of the Islington North constituency were announced at a counting centre in Islington during Britain's general election, London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, his wife Helena and son Peter react at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Liberal Democrats candidate Wera Hobhouse celebrates winning the constituency of Bath at a counting centre during Britain's general election in Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton
Liberal Democrats candidate Monica Harding looks on as Conservative Party candidate Dominic Raab (R) speaks after he was announced as the winner for the constituency of Esher and Walton at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Esher,...more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at the counting centre in Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Independent candidate Count Binface and Independent candidate Bobby "Elmo" Smith for Uxbridge and South Ruislip are seen at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Uxbridge, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Labour candidate Faiza Shaheen for Chingford and Woodford Green reacts after losing in Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley
Brexit Party candidate Richard Tice is seen after Labour Party candidate Mike Hill is announced as the winner for the constituency of Hartlepool at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hartlepool, Britain, December 13, 2019....more
Conservative candidate for Chingford and Woodford Green Iain Duncan Smith awaits results for Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 13, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Waltham Forest Town Hall, Walthamstow, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley
Ballots are tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Wakefield, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A staff member carries a ballot box at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton
An election worker adjusts a sign on a polling station in a container outside The Olympian Boxing Club during the general election in Sunderland, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, after voting in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A dog is pictured next to a sign at the gate of a polling station in Stamford Hill during the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman walks outside of a polling station during the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan
Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.
Violence in Chile resurges
The unrest, the worst faced by Chile since it emerged from dictatorship in 1990, has left at least 26 dead and caused more than $1.5 billion in business losses, devastating the economy.
Dogs at polling stations
Pooches at polling stations across Britain.
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.