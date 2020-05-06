Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 5, 2020 | 11:56pm EDT

UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on Amazon. They arrived in early April after she was hospitalized. Other carers at the Lodge ordered masks, too, said another staff member. And after Kaygan's death, a different fellow employee posted on Twitter: "I work there and all of this has (been) very hard on us all and every one is right. We as carers don't have enough PPE." Hasan Rusi/Handout via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she got worse, a doctor examined Munuse by video link. When she began to struggle to breathe, Nabi urged the home to send her to hospital. A nurse, he said, told him: "We've been told not to send people to hospital. Just leave them here. They're comfortable." He was upset. "They were trying to encourage me to leave her there basically to die." He insisted they call an ambulance, and she was taken to hospital. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS

On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to save her life. Erkan, urged to visit, went to the hospital and was dressed up by staff in what he calls the "full battledress" protective gear, including visor and gown. As doctors gave Munuse small doses of morphine to make her comfortable, Erkan stayed by her bedside all through April 19 and into the early hours of April 20, holding her hand as she slipped away. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS

Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

A member of clinical staff wears Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered into a grave during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

People are seen at Broadway Market, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An anti lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Signtime employee Conor Bartlett wearing a protective face mask makes face shields that are being distributed to the NHS Trust, in Portglenone, Northern Ireland, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Knitted items in tribute to the NHS are seen in Barwell, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

NHS staff are seen on a break outside Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Carer Lizzie Putman, who remains on site with six colleagues, fastens her scrub cap at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Patricio Forrester of Artmongers works on a mural of a rainbow in Brockley, London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

Sheep are seen on Avington Park Golf Course, the sheep are being used to maintain the course after the staff were furloughed, in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

