UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over...more
By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on...more
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she...more
On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to...more
Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
A member of clinical staff wears Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil...more
The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered into a grave during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People are seen at Broadway Market, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
An anti lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Nissan staff volunteers produce aprons for the NHS with illustrations by local children attached, inside the SASMI building of the Nissan plant in Sunderland, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Signtime employee Conor Bartlett wearing a protective face mask makes face shields that are being distributed to the NHS Trust, in Portglenone, Northern Ireland, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Knitted items in tribute to the NHS are seen in Barwell, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
NHS staff are seen on a break outside Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Carer Lizzie Putman, who remains on site with six colleagues, fastens her scrub cap at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Patricio Forrester of Artmongers works on a mural of a rainbow in Brockley, London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Oliver
Sheep are seen on Avington Park Golf Course, the sheep are being used to maintain the course after the staff were furloughed, in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Next Slideshows
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
MORE IN PICTURES
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.1 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in New York City, the coronavirus epicenter of the United States.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed priorities, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography of Hong Kong protests
The photography staff of Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of last year's violent protests in Hong Kong.
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
Parents navigate an uncertain world for their newborn babies, with some seeking to avoid giving birth in hospitals for fear of infection, and others separated from loved ones during what should be a time of celebration.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Italy, Spain, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.