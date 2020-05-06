UK overtakes Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll

On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to...more

On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to save her life. Erkan, urged to visit, went to the hospital and was dressed up by staff in what he calls the "full battledress" protective gear, including visor and gown. As doctors gave Munuse small doses of morphine to make her comfortable, Erkan stayed by her bedside all through April 19 and into the early hours of April 20, holding her hand as she slipped away. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS

Close