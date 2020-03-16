UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks out of an underground tube station in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, London, Britain,...more
A man stands next to shelves empty of fresh meat in a supermarket, as the number of worldwide coronavirus cases continues to grow, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man wearing a protective mask sits in front of paintings inside the National Gallery as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Restaurant seats stand empty in Covent Garden in London, March 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A medical worker carries out a test at a Coronavirus drive-through test centre at Parson's Green Medical Centre in London, March 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their Soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, March 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man wears a mask while sitting on a bus, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, March 14. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dulwich Hamlet fans celebrate a goal as the game against Hemel Hempstead goes ahead despite many football matches in the UK suspended due to the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world at Champion Hill, London, March 14. REUTERS/Simon...more
A man wearing a protective face mask walks through central London, March 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Players sing songs in the changing room after their game of park football at Hackney Marshes in London, March 15. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A man in a protective suit cleans a handrail as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People walk through a sparsely populated Tate Modern as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Commuters are seen as on a bus on Whitehall as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People travel on a boat on the River Thames, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over London Bridge, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A person on a bus is seen wearing a protective face mask, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over London Bridge, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People wearing protective face masks stand next to empty shelves in a supermarket, as the number of worldwide coronavirus cases continues to grow, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket amid concerns over the coronavirus spread in Hertford, March 15. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
A woman wears a mask as she walks past a poster, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, March 14. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
British nationals from the cruise ship Grand Princess are pictured on a bus after disembarking from a plane at Birmingham Airport, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
A medical worker carries out a test at a Coronavirus drive-through test centre at Parson's Green Medical Centre in London, March 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Empty shelves of toilet roll and tissue inside a supermarket, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, March 15. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Players walk back to the dressing room after the match between Sunderland and Stoke City went ahead despite the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world in Sunderland, March 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
General view of the action during the Herts Advertiser senior Knockout Cup match between Skew Bridge FC v Brookmans Park in Verulamium Park, St Albans, Britain, March 15. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
A man wearing a protective mask travels on the underground tube in the midst of a coronavirus disease outbreak in London, March 13. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson
Next Slideshows
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is...
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.
Spanish streets deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Spaniards hunkered down at home after the government imposed severe restrictions on public life to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, as cases of infection...
MORE IN PICTURES
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 146 countries around the world.
Spanish streets deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
Spaniards hunkered down at home after the government imposed severe restrictions on public life to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, as cases of infection surged.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced.
New York's empty streets amid coronavirus
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.
Churchgoers find new ways to worship amid coronavirus
Christian faithful congregate in inventive ways as they practice social distancing to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency
Spaniards hunkered down at home after the government imposed severe restrictions on public life to try to stop the spread of coronavirus, as cases of infection surged at a similar rate as in Italy.