Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2020 | 4:35pm EDT

UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks out of an underground tube station in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, London, Britain, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A man stands next to shelves empty of fresh meat in a supermarket, as the number of worldwide coronavirus cases continues to grow, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask sits in front of paintings inside the National Gallery as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Restaurant seats stand empty in Covent Garden in London, March 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A medical worker carries out a test at a Coronavirus drive-through test centre at Parson's Green Medical Centre in London, March 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective facemask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their Soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, March 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A man wears a mask while sitting on a bus, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, March 14. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Dulwich Hamlet fans celebrate a goal as the game against Hemel Hempstead goes ahead despite many football matches in the UK suspended due to the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world at Champion Hill, London, March 14. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
A man wearing a protective face mask walks through central London, March 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Players sing songs in the changing room after their game of park football at Hackney Marshes in London, March 15. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man in a protective suit cleans a handrail as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People walk through a sparsely populated Tate Modern as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Commuters are seen as on a bus on Whitehall as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People travel on a boat on the River Thames, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over London Bridge, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A person on a bus is seen wearing a protective face mask, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People, some wearing protective face masks, walk over London Bridge, as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, in London, March 16. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
People wearing protective face masks stand next to empty shelves in a supermarket, as the number of worldwide coronavirus cases continues to grow, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket amid concerns over the coronavirus spread in Hertford, March 15. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A woman wears a mask as she walks past a poster, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in central London, March 14. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
British nationals from the cruise ship Grand Princess are pictured on a bus after disembarking from a plane at Birmingham Airport, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A medical worker carries out a test at a Coronavirus drive-through test centre at Parson's Green Medical Centre in London, March 5. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Empty shelves of toilet roll and tissue inside a supermarket, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, March 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Empty pitches are seen on Hackney Marshes in London, March 15. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Players walk back to the dressing room after the match between Sunderland and Stoke City went ahead despite the number of coronavirus cases growing around the world in Sunderland, March 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
General view of the action during the Herts Advertiser senior Knockout Cup match between Skew Bridge FC v Brookmans Park in Verulamium Park, St Albans, Britain, March 15. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A man wearing a protective mask travels on the underground tube in the midst of a coronavirus disease outbreak in London, March 13. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
