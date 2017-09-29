Ukraine ammunition depot explodes
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Yurii Basiuk
A destroyed house is seen near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
Traces of ammunition are seen after a fire at a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Yurii Basiuk
A destroyed car is seen as National Guards patrol the area near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An aerial view shows the territory of a military base following recent massive explosions at ammunition depots in the Vynnytsya region. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko/Pool
Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) ride on the road near a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents get into a car for evacuation, near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed house is seen near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed house is seen near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident is seen as she waits for the evacuation bus, near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed house is seen near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guards patrol the area near the warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A resident evacuated from villages receives medical treatment in Vinnytsia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A destroyed house is seen as a local resident stands in Kalynivka, Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) ride on the road as smoke rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents evacuated from villages are seen in the school gymnasium in Vinnytsia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
