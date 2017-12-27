Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels swap prisoners
Prisoners of war (L) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) greets recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
First Deputy Chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Iryna Herashchenko embraces a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces gather near buses, transporting prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics, before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017....more
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces wave during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the separatist self-proclaimed republics look out from a bus before the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces reacts after leaving a bus during the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic check documents of a prisoner of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017....more
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. The inscription reads "Empire". REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces gather during the exchange of captives near the Mayorsk crossing point in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces are seen inside a bus during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners (back) of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces react during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces receive new uniforms after the exchange of captives near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L, front) delivers a speech during a ceremony to welcome recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian...more
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian...more
A prisoner (back) of war (POW) from the Ukrainian armed forces is embraced during the exchange of captives in Horlivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) signs a flag for recently exchanged prisoners of war (POWs) from the Ukrainian armed forces during a meeting inside a helicopter on the way from Donetsk region, Ukraine December 27, 2017. Mikhail...more
Next Slideshows
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
The Rohingya's perilous journey
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Rohingya river crossing
Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees reach land
Exhausted Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar collapse on the beach after reaching Bangladeshi shores.
Faces of the Rohingya
About 655,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
Aid groups attempt to ward off cholera and dysentery outbreaks in squalid Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, distributing vaccines and setting up clinics.