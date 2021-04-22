Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Before sending an application to the UN, locations seeking UNESCO protection had to be included on a national cultural and historic heritage list, according to the minister. Tkachenko said his ministry recently decided to include a huge military...more

Before sending an application to the UN, locations seeking UNESCO protection had to be included on a national cultural and historic heritage list, according to the minister. Tkachenko said his ministry recently decided to include a huge military radar built near the city of Chernobyl in the 1970s in the list. It is also discussing expanding that to the whole of the 30km Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close