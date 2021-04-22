Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021 | 4:01pm EDT

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Children's beds are seen in a kindergarten near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the abandoned city of Pripyat, Ukraine, April 12. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 24
The abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 24
Hoping that such an assignation could mean more funding and more tourists, the government has begun a process that could eventually allow it to apply to the United Nations' cultural, scientific and education body for protection. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Hoping that such an assignation could mean more funding and more tourists, the government has begun a process that could eventually allow it to apply to the United Nations' cultural, scientific and education body for protection. REUTERS/Gleb...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Hoping that such an assignation could mean more funding and more tourists, the government has begun a process that could eventually allow it to apply to the United Nations' cultural, scientific and education body for protection. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 24
A Soviet made over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Soviet made over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A Soviet made over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 24
An elk on an empty road in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An elk on an empty road in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
An elk on an empty road in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 24
On April 26, 1986 a reactor at the plant, located some 108 km (67 miles) north of the capital Kyiv, exploded during a botched safety test. The result was the world's worst nuclear accident that sent clouds of radiation across much of Europe and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

On April 26, 1986 a reactor at the plant, located some 108 km (67 miles) north of the capital Kyiv, exploded during a botched safety test. The result was the world's worst nuclear accident that sent clouds of radiation across much of Europe and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
On April 26, 1986 a reactor at the plant, located some 108 km (67 miles) north of the capital Kyiv, exploded during a botched safety test. The result was the world's worst nuclear accident that sent clouds of radiation across much of Europe and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 24
An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 24
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Poliske near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Thousands later succumbed to radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, although the total death toll and long-term health effects remain a subject of intense debate. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house is seen in the abandoned village of Poliske near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Thousands later succumbed to radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, although the total death toll and long-term health effects remain a subject of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A house is seen in the abandoned village of Poliske near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Thousands later succumbed to radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, although the total death toll and long-term health effects remain a subject of intense debate. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 24
"We believe that putting Chernobyl on the UNESCO heritage list is a first and important step towards having this great place as a unique destination of interest for the whole of mankind," said Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

"We believe that putting Chernobyl on the UNESCO heritage list is a first and important step towards having this great place as a unique destination of interest for the whole of mankind," said Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
"We believe that putting Chernobyl on the UNESCO heritage list is a first and important step towards having this great place as a unique destination of interest for the whole of mankind," said Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 24
"The importance of the Chernobyl zone lays far beyond Ukraine's borders ... It is not only about commemoration, but also history and people's rights," says Tkachenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

"The importance of the Chernobyl zone lays far beyond Ukraine's borders ... It is not only about commemoration, but also history and people's rights," says Tkachenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
"The importance of the Chernobyl zone lays far beyond Ukraine's borders ... It is not only about commemoration, but also history and people's rights," says Tkachenko. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 24
Before sending an application to the UN, locations seeking UNESCO protection had to be included on a national cultural and historic heritage list, according to the minister. Tkachenko said his ministry recently decided to include a huge military radar built near the city of Chernobyl in the 1970s in the list. It is also discussing expanding that to the whole of the 30km Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Before sending an application to the UN, locations seeking UNESCO protection had to be included on a national cultural and historic heritage list, according to the minister. Tkachenko said his ministry recently decided to include a huge military...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Before sending an application to the UN, locations seeking UNESCO protection had to be included on a national cultural and historic heritage list, according to the minister. Tkachenko said his ministry recently decided to include a huge military radar built near the city of Chernobyl in the 1970s in the list. It is also discussing expanding that to the whole of the 30km Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 24
Tkachenko said he hoped that Chernobyl, which had already become a popular site for adventure tourists before the coronavirus pandemic prevented most international travel, would bounce back and begin to lure visitors again.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tkachenko said he hoped that Chernobyl, which had already become a popular site for adventure tourists before the coronavirus pandemic prevented most international travel, would bounce back and begin to lure visitors again.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Tkachenko said he hoped that Chernobyl, which had already become a popular site for adventure tourists before the coronavirus pandemic prevented most international travel, would bounce back and begin to lure visitors again.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 24
The coat of arms of the Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The coat of arms of the Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The coat of arms of the Soviet Union on the roof of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 24
Most of the area around the abandoned nuclear plant is a wilderness of empty buildings, scrubland and rubble. All of the buildings in Pripyat, a ghost town that was once home to 50,000 people mostly working at the plant, are in need of repair. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Most of the area around the abandoned nuclear plant is a wilderness of empty buildings, scrubland and rubble. All of the buildings in Pripyat, a ghost town that was once home to 50,000 people mostly working at the plant, are in need of repair. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Most of the area around the abandoned nuclear plant is a wilderness of empty buildings, scrubland and rubble. All of the buildings in Pripyat, a ghost town that was once home to 50,000 people mostly working at the plant, are in need of repair. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 24
The reactor hall of the stopped third bloc at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The reactor hall of the stopped third bloc at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The reactor hall of the stopped third bloc at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 24
A calendar on the wall of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A calendar on the wall of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A calendar on the wall of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 24
A vintage doll, which was placed by a visitor, is seen on a bed at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A vintage doll, which was placed by a visitor, is seen on a bed at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A vintage doll, which was placed by a visitor, is seen on a bed at a kindergarten in the abandoned city of Pripyat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 24
Remains of burnt houses in the abandoned village of Poliske in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Remains of burnt houses in the abandoned village of Poliske in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Remains of burnt houses in the abandoned village of Poliske in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 24
An elk is seen within a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An elk is seen within a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
An elk is seen within a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 24
The control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
The control center of the stopped third reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 24
A house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 24
An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
An interior view of a house in the abandoned village of Zalissya. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
22 / 24
A Przewalski's horse is seen in a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone, Ukraine April 12, 2021. Picture taken April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Przewalski's horse is seen in a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone, Ukraine April 12, 2021. Picture taken April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A Przewalski's horse is seen in a burnt forest in the Chernobyl zone, Ukraine April 12, 2021. Picture taken April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
23 / 24
A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House...

Next Slideshows

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

2:32pm EDT
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting...

2:26pm EDT
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby...

12:19pm EDT
India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of...

10:11am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.

Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

On the line of separation in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been building up close to Ukraine's eastern border, in a conflict Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl Ma'Khia Bryant

Police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a 16-year-old Black girl after confronting her while responding to a report of a person armed with a knife.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast