Pictures | Mon Dec 3, 2018

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

A Ukrainian soldier fires a howitzer during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier fires a howitzer during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A Ukrainian soldier fires a howitzer during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) and Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak visit an airbase of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) and Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak visit an airbase of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) and Defence Minister Stepan Poltorak visit an airbase of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armored fighting vehicle during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armored fighting vehicle during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armored fighting vehicle during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses servicemen of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an airbase in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses servicemen of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an airbase in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2018
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko addresses servicemen of the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at an airbase in Vasylkiv near Kiev, Ukraine December 1, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop armored fighting vehicles during military exercises in Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop armored fighting vehicles during military exercises in Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop armored fighting vehicles during military exercises in Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers are seen as they take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers are seen as they take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers are seen as they take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Chief of the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko (L to R), Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Army Europe commander Christopher Cavoli inspect military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Chief of the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko (L to R), Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Army Europe commander Christopher Cavoli inspect military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near...more

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Chief of the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces Viktor Muzhenko (L to R), Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Army Europe commander Christopher Cavoli inspect military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
A helicopter lands at a compound of the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A helicopter lands at a compound of the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A helicopter lands at a compound of the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop a tank during military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
A Ukrainian soldier is seen as he takes part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian soldier is seen as he takes part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
A Ukrainian soldier is seen as he takes part in military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Ukrainian servicemen take part in drills as President Petro Poroshenko visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with soldiers as he inspects military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with soldiers as he inspects military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2018
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with soldiers as he inspects military exercises in the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center near Honcharivske in Chernihiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) addresses servicemen as he visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) addresses servicemen as he visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (C) addresses servicemen as he visits the 169th training center "Desna" of the Ukrainian Army ground forces in Chernihiv Region, Ukraine November 28, 2018. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
