Ukraine Pride faces protests
Anti-LGBT protesters are seen during the equality march in Kiev, Ukraine, June 18, 2017. Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats joined thousands marching for gay pride in Kiev on Sunday, carrying banners and waving rainbow and Ukrainian flags in...more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. Some supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights see progress in Ukraine as symptomatic of the country's closer integration with the European Union and rejection of its ties...more
Anti-LGBT protesters burn a rainbow flag during the equality march in Kiev. Ukrainian authorities have increased their support for gay rights since a pro-Western government took power following the Maidan protests in 2014. In 2015, a law was passed...more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. But critics say homophobic attitudes remain widespread. Six people were detained for trying to breach the security cordon, the police said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. The text on t-shirt reads "He's my family". REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Riot police detain an anti-LGBT protester. Sunday's march was a far cry from the violent clashes witnessed at the same event in 2015 but protesters also made their voices heard. "We cannot allow this march when the country is at war and our brothers...more
Participants take part in the equality march in Kiev. "Sunny & well organised #KyivPride2017. Another step forward for equality in #Ukraine," Judith Gough, the British ambassador to Ukraine who joined the march, wrote in a tweet. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
A firecracker explodes near riot police. A day before the parade, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euroatlantic Integration, said the parade would help Ukraine shake off its "imperial legacy". "There is...more
Participant takes part in the equality march in Kiev. The city was embroiled in gay rights row this year as it hosted the Eurovision Song Contest with a slogan to 'Celebrate Diversity'. A plan to paint a Soviet-era monument in rainbow colours was...more
Riot police block anti-LGBT activists. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participant take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters stomp on a rainbow flag during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Anti-LGBT protesters clash with riot police during the equality march. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogyrenko
Riot police block an anti-LGBT protester. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Participants take part in the equality march. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
