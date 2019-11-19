Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2019

Ukraine's line of contact

Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic de-mine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armored personnel carrier in the settlement of Bohdanivka, located in a disengagement area near the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels, in Donetsk Region, November 9. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
A serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Local resident Anatoliy Ostapovich collects kitchenware next to a household, which locals said was damaged during shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2019
A view shows a World War Two monument to the fallen Red Army soldiers in the settlement of Petrovskoye, located in a disengagement area near the contact line in Donetsk region, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
A serviceman is seen in a new trench near the village of Zolote, a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 2. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A serviceman digs a trench in the village of Zolote, in a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A contact line between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops near the village of Zolote in the region of Luhansk, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Residents are seen in the village of Zolote, a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
A serviceman inspects a coffin containing a deceased man being transported through a checkpoint from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic to Ukrainian government-controlled territory for his funeral in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A serviceman secures an area as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits military positions in Donetsk region, October 14, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits military positions in Donetsk region, October 14, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
A member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at his position on the front line in Donetsk Region, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Monday, October 14, 2019
Local residents line up near a bridge, which was destroyed during the conflict, on the contact line in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A woman stands near a hole in a road, which locals said was caused by shelling, in the village of Verhnioshyrokivske, in Donetsk region, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Local residents cross a bridge on the contact line, destroyed during the conflict, as members of the self-proclaimed republic's emergencies ministry dismantle fortifications in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service gives a sign to people to stop as they approach a checkpoint at the contact line in Mayorsk, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
A view shows a residential building, which locals said was damaged during a shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
A woman stands inside an apartment of a residential building, which locals said was damaged during shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Friday, June 28, 2019
