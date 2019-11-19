Ukraine's line of contact
Members of the Emergencies Ministry of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic de-mine the area at the militants' former positions following troop withdrawals near the settlement of Petrovskoye in Donetsk region, November 19, 2019. ...more
Servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armored personnel carrier in the settlement of Bohdanivka, located in a disengagement area near the contact line with Russian-backed separatist rebels, in Donetsk Region, November 9. ...more
A serviceman of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic examines a household, which locals said was damaged during shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local resident Anatoliy Ostapovich collects kitchenware next to a household, which locals said was damaged during shelling, outside rebel-held Horlivka, north of Donetsk, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A view shows a World War Two monument to the fallen Red Army soldiers in the settlement of Petrovskoye, located in a disengagement area near the contact line in Donetsk region, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A serviceman is seen in a new trench near the village of Zolote, a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 2. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A serviceman digs a trench in the village of Zolote, in a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A contact line between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops near the village of Zolote in the region of Luhansk, November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Residents are seen in the village of Zolote, a disengagement area in the region of Luhansk, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A serviceman inspects a coffin containing a deceased man being transported through a checkpoint from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic to Ukrainian government-controlled territory for his funeral in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, October...more
A serviceman secures an area as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits military positions in Donetsk region, October 14, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits military positions in Donetsk region, October 14, 2019. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via REUTERS
A member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at his position on the front line in Donetsk Region, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Local residents line up near a bridge, which was destroyed during the conflict, on the contact line in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman stands near a hole in a road, which locals said was caused by shelling, in the village of Verhnioshyrokivske, in Donetsk region, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Local residents cross a bridge on the contact line, destroyed during the conflict, as members of the self-proclaimed republic's emergencies ministry dismantle fortifications in Stanytsia Luhanska settlement, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander...more
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service gives a sign to people to stop as they approach a checkpoint at the contact line in Mayorsk, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view shows a residential building, which locals said was damaged during a shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman stands inside an apartment of a residential building, which locals said was damaged during shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A woman stands inside a house, which locals said was damaged during shelling, in the suburb of the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, June 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
