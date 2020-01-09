Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A mourner cries while speaking at a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims, in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People react in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Photographs of student victims are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A colleague of the flight crew members places a candle at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
People attend a candlelight vigil held at the Edmonton Legislature building in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Candace Elliott
A relative of a flight crew member mourns at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev in Ottawa, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A woman reacts in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Flowers and a paper plane placed outside the Iranian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Relatives of the flight crew members mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Flowers and candles placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members at a memorial at the Boryspil international airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Next Slideshows
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much...
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become...
Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq
Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.
Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq
Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Best of CES
Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.
Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
A Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 en route to Kiev crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander who was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad, before he was buried in his hometown of Kerman.
Puerto Ricans sleep outside after 'devastating' earthquake
Many Puerto Ricans woke up on Wednesday to a second day without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in over a century knocked out its biggest power plant, collapsed homes and killed at least one person.
Portraits of Soleimani across Iran
General Qassem Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of the clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to Iran's arc of influence.