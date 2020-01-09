Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2020 | 12:20pm EST

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
1 / 14
A mourner cries while speaking at a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims, in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A mourner cries while speaking at a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims, in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A mourner cries while speaking at a vigil at University of Toronto student housing for the victims, in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
2 / 14
People react in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People react in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People react in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 14
Photographs of student victims are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Photographs of student victims are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Photographs of student victims are seen during a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
4 / 14
A colleague of the flight crew members places a candle at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A colleague of the flight crew members places a candle at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A colleague of the flight crew members places a candle at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
5 / 14
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 14
People attend a candlelight vigil held at the Edmonton Legislature building in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Candace Elliott

People attend a candlelight vigil held at the Edmonton Legislature building in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Candace Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
People attend a candlelight vigil held at the Edmonton Legislature building in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Candace Elliott
Close
7 / 14
A relative of a flight crew member mourns at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A relative of a flight crew member mourns at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A relative of a flight crew member mourns at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 14
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev in Ottawa, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev in Ottawa, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference about flight PS752 from Tehran to Kiev in Ottawa, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
9 / 14
A woman reacts in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman reacts in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
A woman reacts in front of a memorial for the flight crew members at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 14
Flowers and a paper plane placed outside the Iranian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Flowers and a paper plane placed outside the Iranian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Flowers and a paper plane placed outside the Iranian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
11 / 14
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Mourners attend a vigil at University of Toronto student housing in Toronto, Canada, January 8. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
12 / 14
Relatives of the flight crew members mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Relatives of the flight crew members mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Relatives of the flight crew members mourn at a memorial at the Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
13 / 14
Flowers and candles placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members at a memorial at the Boryspil international airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Flowers and candles placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members at a memorial at the Boryspil international airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2020
Flowers and candles placed in front of the portraits of the flight crew members at a memorial at the Boryspil international airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, January 8. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

11:20am EST
Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much...

Jan 08 2020
Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become...

Jan 08 2020
Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Jan 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 25 million acres of land across the country, an area the size of South Korea, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said they plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and work to become financially independent.

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq

Iran fired 16 missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, an act of retaliation for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 en route to Kiev crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani

Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani

Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander who was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad, before he was buried in his hometown of Kerman.

Puerto Ricans sleep outside after 'devastating' earthquake

Puerto Ricans sleep outside after 'devastating' earthquake

Many Puerto Ricans woke up on Wednesday to a second day without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in over a century knocked out its biggest power plant, collapsed homes and killed at least one person.

Portraits of Soleimani across Iran

Portraits of Soleimani across Iran

General Qassem Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, whether supporters of the clerical leadership or not, but viewed as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposed to Iran's arc of influence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast