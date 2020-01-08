Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
Red Crescent workers check the debris from the Ukraine International Airlines plane, that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Passengers' bodies in plastic bags are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Red Crescent workers check plastic bags at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Passengers' bodies in plastic bags are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Rescue team works among debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Passengers' belongings are pictured at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A member of a rescue team walks among debris from a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after a take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, is seen on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Security officers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Rescue team works among debris of a plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines, that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Rescue team carries a body at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Next Slideshows
U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to Mideast
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division depart for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Fires rage across Australia
Fires have ravaged more than 19 million acres of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria.
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to Mideast
U.S. Army paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division depart for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Fires rage across Australia
Fires have ravaged more than 19 million acres of land across the country, an area nearly the size of Austria.
Best of CES
Highlights from the technology show in Las Vegas.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as half a billion animals, including pets and livestock, may have been killed in Australia's wildfires, according to experts, with potentially hundreds of thousands of injured and displaced native wildlife.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.