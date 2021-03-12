Edition:
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, hugs Viktoria Pustovitova, 28 in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. "In terms of physical comfort, with every day passing, we are getting used to it more and more. It gets easier," Kudlay told Reuters in their flat in the eastern city of Kharkiv. He came up with the idea after Pustovitova said she wanted to break up with him. "We used to break up once or twice a week. When during another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied: 'Then I will attach you to myself.'"  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, hugs Viktoria Pustovitova, 28 in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. "In terms of physical comfort, with every day passing, we are getting used to it more and more. It gets easier," Kudlay told Reuters in their flat in the eastern city of Kharkiv. He came up with the idea after Pustovitova said she wanted to break up with him. "We used to break up once or twice a week. When during another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied: 'Then I will attach you to myself.'"  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, make breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Pustovitova refused his idea at first, hanging up the phone on him the first time he suggested it, but eventually changed her mind. For nearly a month now, neither has had any personal space and they do everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. "I decided it will be an interesting experience for me, that it will bring into my life new bright emotions which I did not experience before," Pustovitova said. "I love him, so I came to a decision to do it."  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, make breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Pustovitova refused his idea at first, hanging up the phone on him the first time he suggested it, but eventually changed her mind. For nearly a month now, neither has had any personal space and they do everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. "I decided it will be an interesting experience for me, that it will bring into my life new bright emotions which I did not experience before," Pustovitova said. "I love him, so I came to a decision to do it."  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Now they post images of themselves on Instagram portraying an idyllic coexistence, complete with captions stressing the importance of mutual respect and understanding. They have also appeared on talk shows on Ukrainian television.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Now they post images of themselves on Instagram portraying an idyllic coexistence, complete with captions stressing the importance of mutual respect and understanding. They have also appeared on talk shows on Ukrainian television.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, use a hairdryer to dry a pair of jeans in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. As for their relationship, "some tension has come up", but the couple say they have found new ways of dealing with discord. "Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight. But when we approach a dead end and there is no understanding between us, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away," Kudlay said.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, use a hairdryer to dry a pair of jeans in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. As for their relationship, "some tension has come up", but the couple say they have found new ways of dealing with discord. "Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight. But when we approach a dead end and there is no understanding between us, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away," Kudlay said.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, shaves as Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, stands next to him in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. The public response has been a mix of praise, skepticism, and simple curiosity. Comments on Instagram range from "Lovely couple" to "Can anyone explain me what for?". Among the most burning questions is how the couple go to the toilet. The answer: The other has to wait outside with a hand remaining inside the bathroom. They take turns showering.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, shaves as Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, stands next to him in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. The public response has been a mix of praise, skepticism, and simple curiosity. Comments on Instagram range from "Lovely couple" to "Can anyone explain me what for?". Among the most burning questions is how the couple go to the toilet. The answer: The other has to wait outside with a hand remaining inside the bathroom. They take turns showering.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, washes the dishes as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, stands next to her in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media. Picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, washes the dishes as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, stands next to her in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they decided to handcuff their hands together for three months and began documenting their experience on social media. Picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, applies make-up as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, uses his mobile phone in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, applies make-up as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, uses his mobile phone in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, put on socks in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, put on socks in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, helps Alexandr Kudlay, 33, to put on a jacket in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, helps Alexandr Kudlay, 33, to put on a jacket in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, shop at a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, shop at a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink coffee in a cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink coffee in a cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, walk on the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, walk on the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, smoke in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, smoke in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
