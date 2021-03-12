Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, have breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St. Valentine's Day, they...more
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, hugs Viktoria Pustovitova, 28 in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. "In terms of physical comfort, with every day passing, we are getting used to it more and more. It gets easier," Kudlay told Reuters in their...more
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, make breakfast in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Pustovitova refused his idea at first, hanging up the phone on him the first time he suggested it, but eventually changed her...more
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Now they post images of themselves on Instagram portraying an idyllic coexistence, complete with captions stressing the importance of...more
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, use a hairdryer to dry a pair of jeans in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. As for their relationship, "some tension has come up", but the couple say they have found new ways of...more
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, shaves as Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, stands next to him in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. The public response has been a mix of praise, skepticism, and simple curiosity. Comments on Instagram range from "Lovely...more
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, washes the dishes as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, stands next to her in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. Tired of occasional break-ups, this Ukrainian couple found an unusual solution to stay inseparable. On St....more
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, applies make-up as Alexandr Kudlay, 33, uses his mobile phone in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, put on socks in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, helps Alexandr Kudlay, 33, to put on a jacket in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, shop at a supermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, drink coffee in a cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, walk on the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, smoke in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world
People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.
What a face mask looks like up close
Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day
More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of...
Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall
A rare winter storm hits Jerusalem, Jordan and Lebanon.
MORE IN PICTURES
One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world
From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world
People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.
Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina
Hundreds of homes have been devastated by a wildfire in Argentina's Chubut province.
One year with COVID: Anti-lockdown protests
Protesters around the world railed against restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Texas ends statewide mask mandate
Texas ended a statewide mask mandate and occupancy restrictions on businesses were lifted this week, a move some heralded as freedom and others as foolishness.
One year with COVID: Life under lockdown
All the ways the pandemic has changed how we live, work and interact with one another.
Mexico's lucha libre wrestlers fight against COVID
Mexico's famous lucha libre wrestlers turned Latin America's largest wholesale food market into a battleground against COVID-19, barging down walkways to urge people to wear masks to contain the virus.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
One year with COVID: The economic crush of the pandemic
Government-mandated shutdowns of businesses and any non-essential activities in much of the world unleashed a wave of joblessness not seen since the Great Depression.