Ukrainian couple split after 123 days handcuffed together
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have a chain removed from their wrists by a representative from a Ukrainian record book in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2021. After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Kudlay...more
The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Throughout the experiment, which they documented to a growing social media following, they did everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. They took turns to use the bathroom and take showers. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pustovitova, who initially resisted the handcuff idea, shed tears as she discussed the latest break-up. "I think it will be a good lesson for us, for other Ukrainian couples and couples abroad not to repeat what we have done," she told Reuters in an...more
Pustovitova said personal space is what she missed most, although she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together. "We stayed together all day, I did not receive any attention from Alexandr because we...more
Kudlay said he did not regret resorting to desperate measures to save the relationship, adding that the cuffs helped him understand that the two were not "like-minded people." "We are not on the same wavelength, we are totally different," the...more
The couple plan to sell the handcuffs in an online auction and donate part of the money to charity. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
They had the bonds removed in front of Ukrainian TV news channels and a representative from a Ukrainian record book, who said no couple in the world had managed a similar feat. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Their last photo on Instagram, where they have more than 7,800 followers, showed the couple standing apart, looking at the floor. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova react after their chain is removed in Kyiv, Ukraine June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova drink tea in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova use a hairdryer to dry a pair of jeans in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova washes the dishes as Alexandr Kudlay stands next to her in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova applies makeup as Alexandr Kudlay uses his mobile phone in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova put on socks in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Viktoria Pustovitova helps Alexandr Kudlay to put on a jacket in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova drink coffee in a cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova walk on the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova smoke in their apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Russian-annexed Crimea declares state of emergency over floods
Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea declared a state of emergency and sought help from the military to contain the damage caused by the floods on the Black...
Iran votes in presidential election
Iranians voted in an election expected to hand the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid...
Extreme drought hits western U.S.
Much of the U.S. West is in the grip of a drought that has cut hydropower supplies and left rivers running dry.
Naomi Osaka through the years
A look at the tennis career of world number two Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but will return...
MORE IN PICTURES
Russian-annexed Crimea declares state of emergency over floods
Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea declared a state of emergency and sought help from the military to contain the damage caused by the floods on the Black Sea peninsula.
Iran votes in presidential election
Iranians voted in an election expected to hand the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by critics at home and abroad.
Extreme drought hits western U.S.
Much of the U.S. West is in the grip of a drought that has cut hydropower supplies and left rivers running dry.
Naomi Osaka through the years
A look at the tennis career of world number two Naomi Osaka, who has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but will return for the Tokyo Olympics.
Best of Berlinale Summer Special
Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of the Euro 2020
Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.
Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission
Three Chinese astronauts flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space.
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newsroom raided over national security law
Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.