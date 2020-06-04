UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000
People walk by an advertising billboard of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The...more
Medical staff protest at the gates of Downing Street after the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Bournemouth, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy plays basketball in the playground at Watlington Primary School as some schools re-open in Watlington, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
A Radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before having an X-ray in the X-ray department at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
A nurse wearing a face mask holds a banner outside of Downing Street following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Delivery men are seen outside a reopened McDonald's with take-out only deliveries in Dalston, London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth, the 73-year-old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh' in Harmondsworth, Britain, May 7, 2020....more
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over...more
By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on...more
Clinical staff wear PPE as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she...more
On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to...more
A person sits in the sand with a cup of coffee in Southbank, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hairdresser Pavlos cuts a man's hair in his garden as they both wear masks after his shop was shut due to government guidelines, Edmonton, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
A member of clinical staff wears PPE as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
