Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 3, 2020 | 10:10pm EDT

UK's coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

People walk by an advertising billboard of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

People walk by an advertising billboard of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
People walk by an advertising billboard of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kentish Town following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
1 / 41
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 41
Medical staff protest at the gates of Downing Street after the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Medical staff protest at the gates of Downing Street after the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Medical staff protest at the gates of Downing Street after the last day of the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
3 / 41
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Bournemouth, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Bournemouth, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
People are seen on the beach in Bournemouth as they enjoy the hot weather in Bournemouth, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 41
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Neonatal Nurse Kirsty Hartley carries premature baby Theo Anderson to his mother Kirsty Anderson in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre at Burnley General Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Burnley, Britain May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
5 / 41
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds outside 10 Downing Street during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 41
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 41
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 41
A boy plays basketball in the playground at Watlington Primary School as some schools re-open in Watlington, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A boy plays basketball in the playground at Watlington Primary School as some schools re-open in Watlington, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A boy plays basketball in the playground at Watlington Primary School as some schools re-open in Watlington, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
9 / 41
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Police officers detain an anti-lockdown protester during a demonstration in Hyde Park, London, Britain, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
10 / 41
A Radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before having an X-ray in the X-ray department at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool &nbsp; &nbsp;

A Radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before having an X-ray in the X-ray department at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A Radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before having an X-ray in the X-ray department at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool    
Close
11 / 41
A nurse wearing a face mask holds a banner outside of Downing Street following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse wearing a face mask holds a banner outside of Downing Street following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A nurse wearing a face mask holds a banner outside of Downing Street following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 41
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 41
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 41
Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 41
Delivery men are seen outside a reopened McDonald's with take-out only deliveries in Dalston, London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Delivery men are seen outside a reopened McDonald's with take-out only deliveries in Dalston, London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Delivery men are seen outside a reopened McDonald's with take-out only deliveries in Dalston, London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 41
Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Close
17 / 41
Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth, the 73-year-old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh' in Harmondsworth, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth, the 73-year-old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh' in Harmondsworth, Britain, May 7, 2020....more

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Rajinder Singh exercises on his allotment in Harmondsworth, the 73-year-old is raising money for the NHS by posting daily workout videos online and is gaining a following on social media as the 'Skipping Sikh' in Harmondsworth, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
18 / 41
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 41
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 41
By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on Amazon. They arrived in early April after she was hospitalized. Other carers at the Lodge ordered masks, too, said another staff member. And after Kaygan's death, a different fellow employee posted on Twitter: "I work there and all of this has (been) very hard on us all and every one is right. We as carers don't have enough PPE." Hasan Rusi/Handout via REUTERS

By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
By the time a "lockdown" was imposed by the prime minister on March 23, the virus was spreading fast and Sonya Kaygan, who worked at the Elizabeth Lodge, was beginning to feel sick. Unbeknown to her family, Kaygan had ordered surgical facemasks on Amazon. They arrived in early April after she was hospitalized. Other carers at the Lodge ordered masks, too, said another staff member. And after Kaygan's death, a different fellow employee posted on Twitter: "I work there and all of this has (been) very hard on us all and every one is right. We as carers don't have enough PPE." Hasan Rusi/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 41
Clinical staff wear PPE as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear PPE as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear PPE as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 41
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 41
An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
An Imam wearing a mask stands near the coffin of Munuse Nabi, who died from the coronavirus during her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
24 / 41
Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Erkan Nabi, whose mother Munuse Nabi died from COVID-19, poses for a photograph after her funeral at a cemetery in London, Britain, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
25 / 41
Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she got worse, a doctor examined Munuse by video link. When she began to struggle to breathe, Nabi urged the home to send her to hospital. A nurse, he said, told him: "We've been told not to send people to hospital. Just leave them here. They're comfortable." He was upset. "They were trying to encourage me to leave her there basically to die." He insisted they call an ambulance, and she was taken to hospital. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS

Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Erkan Nabi holds his mother, Munuse Nabi's hand, in King George Hospital before she died from coronavirus in Ilford, Britain, April 19, 2020. In early April, Munuse developed a temperature and a dry and persistent cough, and lost her voice. As she got worse, a doctor examined Munuse by video link. When she began to struggle to breathe, Nabi urged the home to send her to hospital. A nurse, he said, told him: "We've been told not to send people to hospital. Just leave them here. They're comfortable." He was upset. "They were trying to encourage me to leave her there basically to die." He insisted they call an ambulance, and she was taken to hospital. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 41
On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to save her life. Erkan, urged to visit, went to the hospital and was dressed up by staff in what he calls the "full battledress" protective gear, including visor and gown. As doctors gave Munuse small doses of morphine to make her comfortable, Erkan stayed by her bedside all through April 19 and into the early hours of April 20, holding her hand as she slipped away. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS

On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
On the third night of 90-year-old Munuse Nabi's hospital stay, a doctor called her son Erkan to say her COVID-19 test had come back positive. As her condition was worsening and she was too fragile for invasive treatment, they would not be able to save her life. Erkan, urged to visit, went to the hospital and was dressed up by staff in what he calls the "full battledress" protective gear, including visor and gown. As doctors gave Munuse small doses of morphine to make her comfortable, Erkan stayed by her bedside all through April 19 and into the early hours of April 20, holding her hand as she slipped away. Erkan Nabi/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 41
A person sits in the sand with a cup of coffee in Southbank, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A person sits in the sand with a cup of coffee in Southbank, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
A person sits in the sand with a cup of coffee in Southbank, London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 41
Hairdresser Pavlos cuts a man's hair in his garden as they both wear masks after his shop was shut due to government guidelines, Edmonton, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Hairdresser Pavlos cuts a man's hair in his garden as they both wear masks after his shop was shut due to government guidelines, Edmonton, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Hairdresser Pavlos cuts a man's hair in his garden as they both wear masks after his shop was shut due to government guidelines, Edmonton, Britain May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
29 / 41
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
30 / 41
Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Carer Lucy Skidmore, who remains on site with six colleagues, walks to the kitchen in her dressing gown before starting to work at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
31 / 41
Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
32 / 41
A member of clinical staff wears PPE as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

A member of clinical staff wears PPE as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
A member of clinical staff wears PPE as she cared for patient Trudy Woodfall (R) who is recovering from coronavirus on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
33 / 41
The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
The coffin of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is loaded into a hearse by funeral workers wearing masks and coveralls at the Shacklewell Lane Mosque in London, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
34 / 41
An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
35 / 41
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2020
People hold up banners in protest against lockdown and vaccination outside New Scotland Yard police headquarters, London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
36 / 41
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Artist Lionel Stanhope paints a mural in Ladywell depicting the Supper at Emmaus by Caravaggio with added protective gloves, in London, Britain, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
37 / 41
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers, London, Britain, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
38 / 41
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patient Margret Saunders on a CT scanner at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
39 / 41
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for patients on the Covid Recovery Ward at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
40 / 41
An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
An Imam crouches beside the grave of Ozcan Aygin, who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George...

Next Slideshows

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

4:42pm EDT
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

3:17pm EDT
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

2:42pm EDT
Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

1:03pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the U.S. Capitol, chanting "silence is violence" and "no justice, no peace," as peaceful protests against police brutality swelled.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Crackdown at Tiananmen Square, 31 years ago

Scenes from China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Aftermath of protests in Minneapolis

Community members help to clean up debris from buildings set on fire during protests in Minneapolis in reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast