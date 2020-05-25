Edition:
UK's COVID-19 outbreak worst in Europe

A woman wearing a mask is seen on the beach in Southend following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Southend, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Cummings refused to resign on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong by driving 250 miles from London to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight COVID-19. Cummings has faced calls to quit from lawmakers, Church of England bishops, police officers and scientists over his trip to County Durham, northern England, which they said had damaged citizens' trust in public health messaging. But he plays a vital role for Johnson, and the prime minister's own judgment has been called into question for defending him and keeping him in his job, leaving many Britons thinking the rules did not apply to the people in charge. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Cummings refused to resign on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong by driving 250 miles from London to access childcare when Britons were being told to stay at home to fight COVID-19. Cummings has faced calls to quit from lawmakers, Church of England bishops, police officers and scientists over his trip to County Durham, northern England, which they said had damaged citizens' trust in public health messaging. But he plays a vital role for Johnson, and the prime minister's own judgment has been called into question for defending him and keeping him in his job, leaving many Britons thinking the rules did not apply to the people in charge. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
A message written with chalk is seen on the road outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A message written with chalk is seen on the road outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Cyclists are seen in Westminster, London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cyclists are seen in Westminster, London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A protestor wearing a protective face mask is seen displaying a message outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A protestor wearing a protective face mask is seen displaying a message outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85 and his wife Domneva Gilbert 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
People ride on jet skis on the River Medway in Aylesford, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

People ride on jet skis on the River Medway in Aylesford, Britain, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A road is seen partially closed to aid social distancing in London, Britain, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

A road is seen partially closed to aid social distancing in London, Britain, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Simon Garner leader of the fitness class 'On the Step' leads a 12-hour stepathon for residents in Kennington, London, Britain, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

Simon Garner leader of the fitness class 'On the Step' leads a 12-hour stepathon for residents in Kennington, London, Britain, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
People play with bubbles on the beach in Brighton, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

People play with bubbles on the beach in Brighton, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper move the body of a deceased person from a trolley to a coffin in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper move the body of a deceased person from a trolley to a coffin in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Mortuary worker Aaron Thackray moves a coffin in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary worker Aaron Thackray moves a coffin in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A mortuary worker prepares a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A mortuary worker prepares a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Ambulance and air ambulance crews work to stabilise a patient with possible COVID-19 symptoms who was found unconscious having suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Botley, near Southampton, Britain May 6, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
People walk and cycle along Broadway Market, London, Britain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

People walk and cycle along Broadway Market, London, Britain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Taped ticket barriers are seen at Westminster underground station, London, Britain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Taped ticket barriers are seen at Westminster underground station, London, Britain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Staff at Chauncy School make protective visors for care home staff and key workers in Ware, Britain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Ffolloitt-Powell and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. Kaygan, 26, who worked at a nearby care home, was dead, one of over 100 frontline health workers killed by the coronavirus in Great Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear PPE as they test key workers at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
An anti lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An anti lockdown protester stands in front of police officers in London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sheep are seen on Avington Park Golf Course, the sheep are being used to maintain the course after the staff were furloughed, in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Sheep are seen on Avington Park Golf Course, the sheep are being used to maintain the course after the staff were furloughed, in Avington, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
