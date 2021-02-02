Edition:
UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain September 17, 2020. Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health workers on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus, has died aged 100 after contracting COVID-19, his family said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. He had hoped to raise 1,000 pounds. Instead, he raised 38.9 million pounds ($53 million) for the National Health Service, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, broke two Guinness world records, scored a No. 1 single in the pop charts, wrote an autobiography and helped set up a charity. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. The Queen will send a message of private condolence to the family. Elizabeth "very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom" and her thoughts were with his family, Buckingham Palace said. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

A crying NHS worker holds a message from Captain Tom outside the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, April 16, 2020. His endeavor and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak. "For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," said Moore, after completing his walk in April. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain September 17, 2020. "The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of," his daughters said in a statement. "Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Queen Elizabeth talks to Captain Tom Moore and his family after awarding him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Captain Tom Moore poses after being awarded with the insignia of Knight Bachelor by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandson Benji react outside his home on his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People watch as Royal Air Force (RAF) planes fly past the house of Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and Grandchildren Benji and Georgia applaud outside his home during the Clap for our Carers campaign in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses after he continued to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Scarecrows representing Captain Tom Moore and an NHS nurse are seen at the Tynedale House Residential Home in Blyth, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A happy birthday message is displayed on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in London, Britain, April 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Toby Melville

A scarecrow representing Captain Tom Moore is seen in Bamford, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Artwork paying tribute to the NHS and Captain Tom Moore is seen in Tamworth, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Carl Recine

Artist Rachel List poses after painting a mural of Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

