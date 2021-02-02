UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain September 17, 2020. Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health workers on...more
Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. He had hoped to raise 1,000 pounds. Instead, he raised 38.9...more
Queen Elizabeth awards Captain Tom Moore with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. The Queen will send a message of private condolence to the family. Elizabeth "very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir...more
A crying NHS worker holds a message from Captain Tom outside the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, April 16, 2020. His endeavor and wit spread joy amid the grim news of...more
Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. Raised in Yorkshire, northern England, Moore served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War...more
Captain Sir Tom Moore smiles as he launches his autobiography book 'Tomorrow will be a Good Day' at his home in Milton Keynes, Britain September 17, 2020. "The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and...more
Queen Elizabeth talks to Captain Tom Moore and his family after awarding him with the insignia of Knight Bachelor at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Captain Tom Moore poses after being awarded with the insignia of Knight Bachelor by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Birthday cards are seen on display at Bedford School ahead of Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday in Bedford, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Matthew Childs
The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandson Benji react outside his home on his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People watch as Royal Air Force (RAF) planes fly past the house of Captain Tom Moore marking his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
The family of Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and Grandchildren Benji and Georgia applaud outside his home during the Clap for our Carers campaign in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Captain Tom Moore, 99, poses after he continued to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Scarecrows representing Captain Tom Moore and an NHS nurse are seen at the Tynedale House Residential Home in Blyth, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
A happy birthday message is displayed on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A scarecrow representing Captain Tom Moore is seen in Bamford, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Artwork paying tribute to the NHS and Captain Tom Moore is seen in Tamworth, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Carl Recine
Artist Rachel List poses after painting a mural of Captain Tom Moore in Pontefract, Britain, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Next Slideshows
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after...
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew...
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
MORE IN PICTURES
Biggest blizzard in years blankets Northeast in snow
A major winter storm sweeps over the U.S. east coast with nearly two feet of snow expected in some areas.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
On the streets of Myanmar following military coup
Scenes from the streets of Myanmar after a military junta seized power.
Kawaii Monster Cafe claimed by COVID
The iconic cafe and show venue that symbolizes Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and celebrities, has shut its doors in Tokyo after business dried up following the COVID-19 pandemic.
London funeral home offers dignity as UK COVID deaths surge
With the deceased arriving faster than they can be cremated or buried, the mortuaries at W. Uden & Sons are packed with coffins, but funeral director Matthew Uden said he refused to be numbed by the escalating toll: "These are people's loved ones, they're not numbers."
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar s military seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.
Russia detains thousands at protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Riot police broke up protests across Russia in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detaining more than 5,000 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free.
Photos of the month: January
Our top photos from January 2021.
Life in locked down South Africa
South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 infections and deaths on the continent, and is now facing a troubling new variant of the virus that has been shown to evade antibody protection in lab studies.