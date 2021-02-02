UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies of COVID

A crying NHS worker holds a message from Captain Tom outside the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, April 16, 2020. His endeavor and wit spread joy amid the grim news of...more

A crying NHS worker holds a message from Captain Tom outside the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, April 16, 2020. His endeavor and wit spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak. "For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away," said Moore, after completing his walk in April. REUTERS/Phil Noble

