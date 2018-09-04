Edition:
Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Competitors run through the Mont-Blanc massif in the Alps during the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race in Chamonix, France, September 1, 2018. The race is a 106-mile (170-km) round trip foot race through the Alps, starting and ending in Chamonix, with 10,000 m of elevation gain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Competitors run through the Mont-Blanc massif in the Alps during the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race in Chamonix, France, September 1, 2018. The race is a 106-mile (170-km) round trip foot race through the Alps, starting and ending in Chamonix, with 10,000 m of elevation gain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Xavier Thevenard of France runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France, August 31, 2018. The race is open to 2,300 runners, who are given a maximum of 46 hours and 30 minutes to complete the course. Thevenard, who won the UTMB, finished it in 20 hours, 44 minutes and 16 seconds. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Xavier Thevenard of France runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France, August 31, 2018. The race is open to 2,300 runners, who are given a maximum of 46 hours and 30 minutes to complete the course. Thevenard, who won the UTMB, finished it in 20 hours, 44 minutes and 16 seconds. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors climb at La Balme near Chamonix, France, August 31, 2018. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors climb at La Balme near Chamonix, France, August 31, 2018. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors warm up by a fire at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors warm up by a fire at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jim Walmsley of the U.S., compatriot Zach Miller and Kilian Jornet of Spain run in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Jim Walmsley of the U.S., compatriot Zach Miller and Kilian Jornet of Spain run in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors climb the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors climb the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Luzia Buehler of Switzerland waits for the start in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Luzia Buehler of Switzerland waits for the start in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors rest in Dolonne near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors rest in Dolonne near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors climb at La Balme near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors climb at La Balme near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A competitor rests in Dolonne near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A competitor rests in Dolonne near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Xavier Thevenard of France celebrates after winning the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race in Chamonix, France September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Xavier Thevenard of France celebrates after winning the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) race in Chamonix, France September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors run at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors run at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Jim Walmsley of the U.S. runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Jim Walmsley of the U.S. runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors run at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors run at Lake Combale near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors climb the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors climb the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kilian Jornet of Spain runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Kilian Jornet of Spain runs in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Contestants wait wait for the start of the race in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Contestants wait wait for the start of the race in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors run in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Competitors run in the Col de Voza near Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A competitor crosses a stream at the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A competitor crosses a stream at the Val Ferret near Courmayeur, Italy September 1, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A contestant lights a candle in the St-Michel church before the start of the race in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A contestant lights a candle in the St-Michel church before the start of the race in Chamonix, France August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
