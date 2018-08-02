Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel who say they should receive a blanket exemption from military conscription staged a sit-down protest at a major Jerusalem junction on Thursday, prompting scuffles with police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel has long exempted many of its ultra-Orthodox men from the draft, on the understanding they are better suited for seminary studies. Political parties run by rabbis in the coalition government have helped preserve the arrangement in the face of...more
But some ultra-Orthodox men do not secure exemptions and, should they avoid call-ups, face possible prosecution. Protesters taking part in Thursday's demonstration said they had turned out in solidarity with an ultra-Orthodox man who had been...more
Thirty-seven people were arrested, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The protesters had blocked traffic at the western entrance to Jerusalem, leading to the Tel Aviv highway. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is carried away by Israeli policemen. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mounted Israeli police try to prevent ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from blocking a road. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sits as he takes part. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water canon. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A mounted Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
