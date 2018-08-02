Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 2, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel who say they should receive a blanket exemption from military conscription staged a sit-down protest at a major Jerusalem junction on Thursday, prompting scuffles with police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel who say they should receive a blanket exemption from military conscription staged a sit-down protest at a major Jerusalem junction on Thursday, prompting scuffles with police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel who say they should receive a blanket exemption from military conscription staged a sit-down protest at a major Jerusalem junction on Thursday, prompting scuffles with police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 13
Israel has long exempted many of its ultra-Orthodox men from the draft, on the understanding they are better suited for seminary studies. Political parties run by rabbis in the coalition government have helped preserve the arrangement in the face of criticism by secular Israelis. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israel has long exempted many of its ultra-Orthodox men from the draft, on the understanding they are better suited for seminary studies. Political parties run by rabbis in the coalition government have helped preserve the arrangement in the face of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Israel has long exempted many of its ultra-Orthodox men from the draft, on the understanding they are better suited for seminary studies. Political parties run by rabbis in the coalition government have helped preserve the arrangement in the face of criticism by secular Israelis. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 13
But some ultra-Orthodox men do not secure exemptions and, should they avoid call-ups, face possible prosecution. Protesters taking part in Thursday's demonstration said they had turned out in solidarity with an ultra-Orthodox man who had been arrested for draft-dodging. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

But some ultra-Orthodox men do not secure exemptions and, should they avoid call-ups, face possible prosecution. Protesters taking part in Thursday's demonstration said they had turned out in solidarity with an ultra-Orthodox man who had been...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
But some ultra-Orthodox men do not secure exemptions and, should they avoid call-ups, face possible prosecution. Protesters taking part in Thursday's demonstration said they had turned out in solidarity with an ultra-Orthodox man who had been arrested for draft-dodging. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 13
Thirty-seven people were arrested, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thirty-seven people were arrested, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Thirty-seven people were arrested, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 13
The protesters had blocked traffic at the western entrance to Jerusalem, leading to the Tel Aviv highway. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The protesters had blocked traffic at the western entrance to Jerusalem, leading to the Tel Aviv highway. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
The protesters had blocked traffic at the western entrance to Jerusalem, leading to the Tel Aviv highway. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 13
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police as they block a road during a protest against the detention of one of their community members who evaded a military draft order, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 13
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is carried away by Israeli policemen. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is carried away by Israeli policemen. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is carried away by Israeli policemen. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 13
Mounted Israeli police try to prevent ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from blocking a road. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mounted Israeli police try to prevent ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from blocking a road. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Mounted Israeli police try to prevent ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from blocking a road. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 13
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sits as he takes part. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sits as he takes part. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sits as he takes part. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 13
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water canon. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water canon. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water canon. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 13
A mounted Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A mounted Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A mounted Israeli policeman tries to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they protest. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 13
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 13
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are sprayed with a water cannon by Israeli police. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Next Slideshows

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

7:40am EDT
California's Mendocino Fires

California's Mendocino Fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties,...

Aug 01 2018
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.

Aug 01 2018
Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted...

Aug 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

California's Mendocino Fires

California's Mendocino Fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties, California.

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Supermarket of felt

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast