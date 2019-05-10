UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
A Venezuelan migrant child carries a broom and a bucket while he walks in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 7, 2019. The camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for...more
A Venezuelan migrant girl drinks water from the tap, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. Hyperinflation has put basic food and medicine beyond the reach of most citizens in Venezuela and the United Nations estimates that...more
A Venezuelan migrant woman washes clothes in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. The camp's 60 tents can accommodate up to 350 people and to date more than 480 have stayed there. The UNHCR is considering a possible expansion...more
A Venezuelan migrant mother cries while carrying her baby, inside a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. Colombian and U.N. officials take pains to emphasize the Maicao camp is temporary - an attempt to give the most...more
A Venezuelan migrant lifts mattresses next to a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. Colombians have largely welcomed Venezuelans in recent years - remembering how Venezuela provided refuge during Colombia's own long...more
A group of Venezuelan migrants take a lunch inside a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. The waiting list to get into the camp is 400 people long said camp official Marco Rotunno. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrant children are seen next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Venezuelan migrant is measured during a medical check-up, before entering a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR located in Maicao, at the Health Center in Paraguachon, May 7. Before they can live at the camp, migrants have to undergo a series...more
A Venezuelan migrant girl is weighed during a medical check-up, before entering a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR located in Maicao, in the Health Center in Paraguachon, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrant women walk through a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrants living in the streets line up to apply for admission to the camp run by the UN agency for refugees, UNHCR, at the Social Care Center in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Venezuelan migrant woman enters a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Venezuelan migrant bathes his son next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 6, 2019. Picture taken May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez TEMPLATE OUT u0009
A family of Venezuelan migrants sleeps inside a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrant children play next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Venezuelan migrant girl writes on paper, during a class in a school of a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Venezuelan migrant children eat their lunch in the dining room of a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A Venezuelan migrant man walks through a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
