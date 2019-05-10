Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 10, 2019

UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

A Venezuelan migrant child carries a broom and a bucket while he walks in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 7, 2019. The camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for the rising number of Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
A Venezuelan migrant girl drinks water from the tap, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. Hyperinflation has put basic food and medicine beyond the reach of most citizens in Venezuela and the United Nations estimates that roughly a quarter of the country's 30 million people need humanitarian assistance. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant woman washes clothes in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. The camp's 60 tents can accommodate up to 350 people and to date more than 480 have stayed there. The UNHCR is considering a possible expansion to allow up to 1,400 people at a time. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant mother cries while carrying her baby, inside a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. Colombian and U.N. officials take pains to emphasize the Maicao camp is temporary - an attempt to give the most vulnerable migrants housing while they prepare to continue to other destinations or get jobs. But officials say it will remain open as long as it is needed and can be funded. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant lifts mattresses next to a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. Colombians have largely welcomed Venezuelans in recent years - remembering how Venezuela provided refuge during Colombia's own long civil conflict. But there is growing concern in many cities about the potential of migrant labor to undercut Colombian workers. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A group of Venezuelan migrants take a lunch inside a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. The waiting list to get into the camp is 400 people long said camp official Marco Rotunno. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrant children are seen next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant is measured during a medical check-up, before entering a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR located in Maicao, at the Health Center in Paraguachon, May 7. Before they can live at the camp, migrants have to undergo a series of health checks for diseases like tuberculosis and measles, on the rise in Venezuela due to the lack of healthcare services there. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant girl is weighed during a medical check-up, before entering a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR located in Maicao, in the Health Center in Paraguachon, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrant women walk through a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrants living in the streets line up to apply for admission to the camp run by the UN agency for refugees, UNHCR, at the Social Care Center in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant woman enters a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant bathes his son next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 6, 2019. Picture taken May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez TEMPLATE OUT u0009

A family of Venezuelan migrants sleeps inside a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrant children play next to a tent, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant girl writes on paper, during a class in a school of a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Venezuelan migrant children eat their lunch in the dining room of a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant man walks through a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

