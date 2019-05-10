UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants

A Venezuelan migrant mother cries while carrying her baby, inside a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. Colombian and U.N. officials take pains to emphasize the Maicao camp is temporary - an attempt to give the most...more

A Venezuelan migrant mother cries while carrying her baby, inside a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, May 6. Colombian and U.N. officials take pains to emphasize the Maicao camp is temporary - an attempt to give the most vulnerable migrants housing while they prepare to continue to other destinations or get jobs. But officials say it will remain open as long as it is needed and can be funded. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Close