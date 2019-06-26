Unaccompanied child migrant detention center in Florida
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Some 2,450 children aged 13 to 17 who were apprehended at the border are currently being held at Homestead, according to the Department...more
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. The facility, the country's largest facility for unaccompanied minors, has held over 13,300 children since March 2018. Homeland Security says it has...more
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. About 35 miles south of Miami, the facility is run by Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., a private, for-profit company with a growing line of...more
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child hold a sign of solidarity across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
