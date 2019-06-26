Unaccompanied child migrant detention center in Florida

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Some 2,450 children aged 13 to 17 who were apprehended at the border are currently being held at Homestead, according to the Department...more

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Some 2,450 children aged 13 to 17 who were apprehended at the border are currently being held at Homestead, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Some 73% are male and 27% are female, with most coming from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

