Pictures | Wed Jun 26, 2019

Unaccompanied child migrant detention center in Florida

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Some 2,450 children aged 13 to 17 who were apprehended at the border are currently being held at Homestead, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Some 73% are male and 27% are female, with most coming from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida, June 26, 2019. Some 2,450 children aged 13 to 17 who were apprehended at the border are currently being held at Homestead, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Some 73% are male and 27% are female, with most coming from Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. The facility, the country's largest facility for unaccompanied minors, has held over 13,300 children since March 2018. Homeland Security says it has referred over 52,000 unaccompanied children to HHS since October 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. The facility, the country's largest facility for unaccompanied minors, has held over 13,300 children since March 2018. Homeland Security says it has referred over 52,000 unaccompanied children to HHS since October 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. About 35 miles south of Miami, the facility is run by Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., a private, for-profit company with a growing line of business in housing immigrant children. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. About 35 miles south of Miami, the facility is run by Comprehensive Health Services, Inc., a private, for-profit company with a growing line of business in housing immigrant children. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. Immigration advocates have said the Homestead facility does not meet basic safety and wellness standards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security are housed in tents in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child hold a sign of solidarity across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A child hold a sign of solidarity across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand on ladders and show support across the street from a fence for children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security in Homestead, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
