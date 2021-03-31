Edition:
Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility

Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The Donna facility is holding 4,100 migrants, most of whom are unaccompanied minors, according to a pool report, four times its pre-COVID capacity. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. More than 2,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been held there for longer than a legal limit of 72 hours, Border Patrol official Oscar Escamilla said. Of those, 39 children had been stuck in the tent facility for more than 15 days as they await placement in a shelter overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "It's out of my hands," he told reporters. "For whatever reason, they have fallen through the system or through the cracks." Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants look out from inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration allowed several reporters to interview border officials and tour a crowded migrant processing facility in Donna, Texas, on Tuesday following growing demands from news outlets for more access. The footage was shared with Reuters and other outlets. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants wait for their turn at the secondary processing station inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Tens of thousands of Central American migrants have trekked to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. The increase is driven by poor economic conditions in the region, the effects of devastating hurricanes last year, and hope among migrants that they will be allowed to remain in the United States as Biden reverses some of Trump's restrictive immigration policies. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrant children who tested positive for the coronavirus sit on the ground at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young unaccompanied migrants, from ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. During the tour of the Donna facility, reporters visited an area for young children, who sat inside a playpen, used coloring books and watched a movie. The children, as young as 3 years old, also sleep in the area, Escamilla said, since other areas for unaccompanied children were too crowded. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A young migrant gets treated for possible lice before entering the intake area at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a written statement that federal officials were "working around the clock" to quickly move children out of the packed border facilities. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A young migrant waits for his turn to take a shower at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A young migrant gets a medical check-up before entering the intake area at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants stand as others rest at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. In video footage from inside the facility, children were crowded into plastic-walled "pods," laying on floor mats and covered with Mylar blankets. Other footage showed shelves stocked with snack bars, diapers and baby bottles. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrant children play soccer at a small field at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants rest at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrants speak to their relatives inside a phone booth after being processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrant families wait to be questioned at the preliminary intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
A migrant is processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Newly migrants wait to enter the intake area at the Donna Processing Center, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrant children rest inside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrants are processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Young migrants lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Migrants are processed at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 30, 2021
