Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility
Young unaccompanied migrants, that range in age from 3 to 9, sit inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, March 30, 2021. The...more
Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. More than 2,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been held there for longer than a legal limit of 72 hours, Border Patrol...more
Young migrants look out from inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration allowed several reporters to interview border officials and tour a crowded migrant processing facility...more
Young unaccompanied migrants wait for their turn at the secondary processing station inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Tens of thousands of Central American migrants have trekked to the U.S.-Mexico border in...more
Migrant children who tested positive for the coronavirus sit on the ground at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Young unaccompanied migrants, from ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. During the tour of the Donna facility, reporters visited an area for young children, who sat inside...more
A young migrant gets treated for possible lice before entering the intake area at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a written statement that federal officials were...more
A young migrant waits for his turn to take a shower at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
A young migrant gets a medical check-up before entering the intake area at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Young migrants stand as others rest at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. In video footage from inside the facility, children were crowded into plastic-walled "pods," laying on floor mats and covered with...more
Migrant children play soccer at a small field at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Young migrants rest at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Migrants speak to their relatives inside a phone booth after being processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Migrant families wait to be questioned at the preliminary intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
A migrant is processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Newly migrants wait to enter the intake area at the Donna Processing Center, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Migrant children rest inside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Migrants are processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Young migrants lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Migrants are processed at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS
