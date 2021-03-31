Unaccompanied children held at Texas migrant detention facility

Young migrants talk to an agent outside a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, March 30, 2021. More than 2,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been held there for longer than a legal limit of 72 hours, Border Patrol official Oscar Escamilla said. Of those, 39 children had been stuck in the tent facility for more than 15 days as they await placement in a shelter overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "It's out of my hands," he told reporters. "For whatever reason, they have fallen through the system or through the cracks." Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Close