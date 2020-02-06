Under coronavirus quarantine
A family of evacuees at the Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre, where evacuees who arrived from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are quarantined, on Christmas Island, Australia, February 5. AAP Image/Richard...more
Passengers, one wearing a surgical mask, look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, arrives at Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 6. REUTERS/Kim...more
Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei...more
Passengers wearing face masks look out from a cabin on the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
The World Dream cruise, which had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, is seen docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Medical staff members walk towards a military plane, which evacuated citizens of Russia and ex-Soviet countries from China's Wuhan province, at the Roshchino International Airport outside Tyumen, Russia, February 5. Yuri Shestak/Vsluh.ru/via...more
Indonesian nationals who recently visited China's Hubei province are placed under quarantine at an Air Force base in Raden Sadjad in Natuna, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 4. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via REUTERS
Algerian citizens wearing protective face masks are seen in a hotel, where people are quarantined as a preventive measure after their evacuation from Wuhan, near Algiers, Algeria, February 4. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
A passenger waves Australian flags from her cabin as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 6....more
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Passengers disembark from a plane, which evacuated Thai nationals from China's Wuhan province, at the U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, Thailand, February 4. Royal Thai Navy/via REUTERS
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2. Antara Foto/via REUTERS
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS
A person wearing a surgical mask is seen on the balcony at a hospital in the remote Spanish island of La Gomera, where the first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed, in La Gomera, Spain, February 1. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Passengers with face masks and bathrobes look out from a cabin of the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan are pictured at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal, February 2. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS
French citizens are seen on a bus as they arrive at the accommodation where they will be quarantined as preventive measure, after their evacuation from Wuhan, in Carry le Rouet, near Marseille, France, January 31. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Salvadoran citizen is examined at the Salvador International Airport before moving to quarantine upon arrival from China, in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 3. Press Secretariat of El Salvador Government/via REUTERS
Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in...more
A passenger wearing a face mask looks out from a cabin on the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail
A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign...
Senate acquits Trump in historic vote
President Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in New Hampshire ahead of its Feb. 11 primary, after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
MORE IN PICTURES
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail
A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop.
Senate acquits Trump in historic vote
President Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in New Hampshire ahead of its Feb. 11 primary, after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed.
China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.
State of the Union
A bitter feud between President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.