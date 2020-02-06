Edition:
Under coronavirus quarantine

A family of evacuees at the Christmas Island Immigration Detention Centre, where evacuees who arrived from China's Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, are quarantined, on Christmas Island, Australia, February 5. AAP Image/Richard Wainwright/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Passengers, one wearing a surgical mask, look out from their cabins as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, arrives at Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits attend to patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 5. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Passengers wearing face masks look out from a cabin on the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
The World Dream cruise, which had been denied entry in Taiwan amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board, is seen docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Medical staff members walk towards a military plane, which evacuated citizens of Russia and ex-Soviet countries from China's Wuhan province, at the Roshchino International Airport outside Tyumen, Russia, February 5. Yuri Shestak/Vsluh.ru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Indonesian nationals who recently visited China's Hubei province are placed under quarantine at an Air Force base in Raden Sadjad in Natuna, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 4. Antara Foto/M Risyal Hidayat/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Algerian citizens wearing protective face masks are seen in a hotel, where people are quarantined as a preventive measure after their evacuation from Wuhan, near Algiers, Algeria, February 4. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
A passenger waves Australian flags from her cabin as the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, arrives at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
Workers in protective suits load household garbage to a truck at a home quarantine medical observation site in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, February 3. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Passengers disembark from a plane, which evacuated Thai nationals from China's Wuhan province, at the U-Tapao airport in Rayong province, Thailand, February 4. Royal Thai Navy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined, at Hang Nadim Airport in Batam, Riau Islands, Indonesia, February 2. Antara Foto/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Volunteers in protective suits deliver daily necessities to those under self-quarantine at home at a village in Zouping, Shandong province, China, February 1. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 03, 2020
A person wearing a surgical mask is seen on the balcony at a hospital in the remote Spanish island of La Gomera, where the first case of coronavirus in the country was confirmed, in La Gomera, Spain, February 1. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Passengers with face masks and bathrobes look out from a cabin of the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 6. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Portuguese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan are pictured at Figo Maduro military airbase in Lisbon, Portugal, February 2. Mario Cruz/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
French citizens are seen on a bus as they arrive at the accommodation where they will be quarantined as preventive measure, after their evacuation from Wuhan, in Carry le Rouet, near Marseille, France, January 31. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
A Salvadoran citizen is examined at the Salvador International Airport before moving to quarantine upon arrival from China, in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 3. Press Secretariat of El Salvador Government/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, January 29. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A passenger wearing a face mask looks out from a cabin on the World Dream cruise ship at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, February 5. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 05, 2020
