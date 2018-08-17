Edition:
Under Genoa's collapsed bridge

A section of the collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen above the restricted "red zone" in Genoa, Italy August 17, 2018. The 50-year-old bridge, part of a toll motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, collapsed during torrential rain, killing at least 38 people. Vehicles plummeted 50 meters (165 feet) when a 200-meter (660-foot) stretch of the viaduct crashed onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in Genoa, August 16, 2018. As politicians responded to public outrage over the tragedy, rescue workers used jackhammers and cranes to lift giant slabs of concrete from the riverbed beneath the fallen span, hoping to find survivors buried in the rubble. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Concrete pillars are seen at a restricted "red zone" section of the collapsed Morandi Bridge. More than 300 firefighters have been working non-stop, though experts say chances of finding survivors are now slim. The civil protection agency said on Friday that five people feared to be near the site of the disaster were still unaccounted for. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
Residents are escorted by firefighters after they recovered their personal belongings from their houses, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A view of the renovation work on the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge and residential buildings in the restricted "red zone", August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in Genoa, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
People carry belongings under the Morandi Bridge in the "red zone" restricted area, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A detail of the roof of a building next to a column of the Morandi Bridge, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A view of the collapsed Morandi Bridge and residential buildings, seen from the "red zone" restricted area, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
People carry their belongings under the Morandi Bridge, past residential buildings, in the "red zone" restricted area, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in Genoa, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A detail of the roof of a building under the Morandi Bridge, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in Genoa, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A section of the collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen from the "red zone" restricted area in Genoa, August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
A firefighter carries a cat recovered from the houses near the collapsed Morandi Bridge, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Firefighter helicopter flies over the collapsed Morandi Bridge, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
