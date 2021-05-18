Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall
A man takes cover near his car as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, near Ashkelon, Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People run towards a bomb shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel sounds, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sounds, near Kiryat Gat, Israel May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman walks inside her parents' apartment after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A fire burns on a field following rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries a suitcase as he exits a building that was just damaged following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Soldiers work at a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman reacts as she walks near a residential building damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
A woman walks her dog as she looks at the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli firefighters, security and rescue forces stand next to a burning bus and car that were hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Gideon Markowicz
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
An Israeli man looks on at a residential building after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Ashkelon, Israel, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman stands inside a residential building that was damaged after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Petah Tikva, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Men carry a dead body after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli security personnel take cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman and teen run as a siren sounds warning of an incoming rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Cars go up in flames after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed nearby, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man stands atop rubble as he surveys the damage after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Petah Tikva, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A burnt bus is seen at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smoke trails are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Object are seen in a bedroom in a residential building that was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A streak of light is seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli firefighters extinguish a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert holds the remain of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip after it landed in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli police bomb disposal expert looks out from the window of a residential building that was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman reacts at the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli medics and soldiers stand near a car damaged after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Residents look at their cars at the parking area under a residential building in Ashkelon, Israel, which was damaged by a direct hit from a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a car which caught on fire after a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from near Sderot, Israel May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
