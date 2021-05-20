Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall
A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, May 19. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
Family members of the Vaizel family, sit in the kitchen of their house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip earlier this week, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man takes cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel sounds, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Amir Buchbut looks at his damaged house after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza to Sderot, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israels take cover as sirens sounds following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashdod, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israels run for cover as sirens sounds following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashdod, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man takes cover near his car as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, near Ashkelon, Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People run towards a bomb shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel sounds, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sounds, near Kiryat Gat, Israel May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman walks inside her parents' apartment after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A fire burns on a field following rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries a suitcase as he exits a building that was just damaged following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Soldiers work at a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman reacts as she walks near a residential building damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman walks her dog as she looks at the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli firefighters, security and rescue forces stand next to a burning bus and car that were hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Gideon Markowicz
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg
An Israeli man looks on at a residential building after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Ashkelon, Israel, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias
