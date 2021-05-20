Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu May 20, 2021 | 11:18am EDT

Under the Iron Dome: Israelis take cover as rockets fall

A woman protects her children as sirens sound following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel near Sderot, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, May 19. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Family members of the Vaizel family, sit in the kitchen of their house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip earlier this week, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
A man takes cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel sounds, in Ashkelon, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Amir Buchbut looks at his damaged house after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza to Sderot, Israel, May 20. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 20, 2021
Israels take cover as sirens sounds following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashdod, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants into Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Israels run for cover as sirens sounds following rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashdod, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/ Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 19. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2021
A man takes cover near his car as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, near Ashkelon, Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
An explosion is seen midair as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
People run towards a bomb shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel sounds, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sounds, near Kiryat Gat, Israel May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A woman walks inside her parents' apartment after it was hit with a rocket fired from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
A fire burns on a field following rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, near Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, May 18. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A man carries a suitcase as he exits a building that was just damaged following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Soldiers work at a damaged building following a rocket attack from Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, May 17. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 17, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 12, 2021
People run as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli policeman takes cover as sirens sound warning of incoming rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman reacts as she walks near a residential building damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A large fire is seen near the scene of what officials said was a Gaza rocket attack on an Israeli energy pipeline near Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
A woman walks her dog as she looks at the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Jerusalem, May 10. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
People take cover after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Israeli firefighters, security and rescue forces stand next to a burning bus and car that were hit by a rocket fired from Gaza towards Holon, Israel, May 11.   REUTERS/Gideon Markowicz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An aerial view shows the roof of a house which was damaged after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
An Israeli man looks on at a residential building after a rocket launched overnight from the Gaza Strip hit the building in Ashkelon, Israel, May 14. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, May 14, 2021
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week

Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid...

10:25am EDT
Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to...

9:17am EDT
World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

May 19 2021
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

May 19 2021

In pictures: Israel-Gaza fighting continues

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

Demonstrators vow to carry on as Colombia protests stretch into fourth week

Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid intermittent talks between the government and strike organizers.

Greece evacuates residents as forest fire spreads

Greek authorities moved more people to safety on Thursday as firefighters battled a forest fire that spread from the Corinth region of southern Greece to western Attica, they said.

World reacts as Israel-Gaza conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave by swimming in or climbing over the fence.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome rocket defense system fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Cyclone Tauktae unleashed waves of up to 25 feet offshore before it hit the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction.

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 39 countries take part in a slimmed-down version of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, with a limited live audience due to the pandemic.

