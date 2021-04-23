Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15,...more
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Yui Takeshita, a marine biologist at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and Keaton Mertz dive while working on a project with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a...more
A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology,...more
Researchers Michelle Havlik of Australia and Nathan Geraldi of the United States dive during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15,...more
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives into the water during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research...more
A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology,...more
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of...more
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, speaks with fellow researchers Manoela Romano de Orte and Yui Takeshita while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast...more
Research vessels sit moored in a bay at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A diver swims above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sunlight illuminates a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Researcher Nathan Geraldi of the United States dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of...more
Sunlight is filtered through seawater above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The sunlight illuminates a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of...more
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, works with fellow researchers at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019....more
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, works at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research...more
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte works with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on...more
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, dons a wetsuit before working with fellow researchers at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on...more
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of...more
A person stands in a window of a cabin to house researchers working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of...more
