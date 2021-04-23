Edition:
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia retrieves a piece of equipment as she dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 23, 2021
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Yui Takeshita, a marine biologist at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and Keaton Mertz dive while working on a project with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researchers Michelle Havlik of Australia and Nathan Geraldi of the United States dive during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives into the water during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, speaks with fellow researchers Manoela Romano de Orte and Yui Takeshita while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Research vessels sit moored in a bay at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A diver swims above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The sunlight illuminates a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Nathan Geraldi of the United States dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sunlight is filtered through seawater above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The sunlight illuminates a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019.  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, works with fellow researchers at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, works at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte works with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, dons a wetsuit before working with fellow researchers at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person stands in a window of a cabin to house researchers working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia on October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

