Undocumented immigrants released from detention
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A undocumented immigrant carries a child while walking from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
An undocumented immigrant family is released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
