Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2018 | 2:00pm EDT

Undocumented immigrants released from detention

Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Children form a line as undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A undocumented immigrant carries a child while walking from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Texas, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families look on as they are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Diners inside a Subway restaurant look out at undocumented immigrant families just released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
Undocumented immigrant families are released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
An undocumented immigrant family is released from detention at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2018
