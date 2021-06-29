Edition:
Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and other services, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants have been on hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
