Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and other services, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where...more
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels,...more
Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants are going on hunger strike for more than a month, June 29,...more
Next Slideshows
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find the 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural...
Inside the Mobile World Congress
Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave
The cities of Portland and Seattle set new temperature records on Monday as the Pacific Northwest baked under a heatwave that has shut down much of daily life...
Rescuers still hope for survivors in Florida collapse
Rescue workers recovery efforts were hampered by pouring rain and heavy slabs of cement that made searching by hand difficult as officials vowed to keep...
MORE IN PICTURES
Beachside vigils, memorials and prayers at Surfside building collapse
Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex where at least 11 people were killed and another 150 were missing and feared dead.
Desperate search for survivors after Miami building collapse
Searchers worked to find the 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity in Surfside, Florida.
Inside the Mobile World Congress
Europe s biggest annual technology conference returns after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Pacific Northwest bakes in record-breaking heat wave
The cities of Portland and Seattle set new temperature records on Monday as the Pacific Northwest baked under a heatwave that has shut down much of daily life for residents.
Rescuers still hope for survivors in Florida collapse
Rescue workers recovery efforts were hampered by pouring rain and heavy slabs of cement that made searching by hand difficult as officials vowed to keep searching for any possible survivors after the 12-story building fell without warning as residents slept.
China's Communist Party turns 100
China celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ruling party.
Trump hosts first rally since leaving White House
At his first rally since leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump lambasted the Biden administration's immigration policies and sought to energize Republicans to take back majorities in Congress next year.
Celebrating Pride worldwide
Pride commemorations in the LGBTQ community make a comeback as the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Memorable moments from the BET Awards
Highlights from the show, which celebrates Black excellence in music, film and sports.