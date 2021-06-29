Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and other services, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where...more

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker requesting to be regularized by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and other services, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, where hundreds of migrants have been on hunger strike for more than a month, in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

