Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 7, 2021 | 6:57pm EDT

Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred undocumented migrants who have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services from the Belgian government, is helped by a medic at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred undocumented migrants who have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services from the Belgian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred undocumented migrants who have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services from the Belgian government, is helped by a medic at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 22
Moroccan Issam Ouaziz lies in a bed as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Aid workers say that more than 400 migrants, holed up at two Brussels universities and a baroque church in the heart of the city, stopped eating on May 23 and many are now very weak. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Moroccan Issam Ouaziz lies in a bed as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Aid workers say that more than 400 migrants, holed up at two Brussels...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Moroccan Issam Ouaziz lies in a bed as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Aid workers say that more than 400 migrants, holed up at two Brussels universities and a baroque church in the heart of the city, stopped eating on May 23 and many are now very weak. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 22
Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in Belgium for years, some for more than a decade, but say their livelihoods have been put at risk by COVID-19 shutdowns that led to the loss of jobs. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in Belgium for years, some for more than a decade, but say their livelihoods have been put at risk by COVID-19 shutdowns that led to the loss of jobs. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 22
Asylum seekers on hunger strike rest at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. The Belgian government said it will not negotiate with the hunger strikers over their plea to be granted formal residency. Junior minister for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi told Reuters last week the government would not agree to regularize the status of the 150,000 undocumented migrants in Belgium, but is willing to hold talks with the strikers on their plight. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers on hunger strike rest at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. The Belgian government said it will not negotiate with the hunger strikers over their plea to be granted formal residency. Junior...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Asylum seekers on hunger strike rest at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. The Belgian government said it will not negotiate with the hunger strikers over their plea to be granted formal residency. Junior minister for asylum and migration Sammy Mahdi told Reuters last week the government would not agree to regularize the status of the 150,000 undocumented migrants in Belgium, but is willing to hold talks with the strikers on their plight. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 22
Moroccan Mustapha Magueri lies in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Moroccan Mustapha Magueri lies in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Moroccan Mustapha Magueri lies in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 22
Asylum seekers lie in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers lie in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Asylum seekers lie in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 22
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 22
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 22
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 22
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 22
Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 22
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 22
Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 22
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 22
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 22
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 22
An asylum seeker is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An asylum seeker is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 22
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 22
Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 22
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 22
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 22
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous...

Next Slideshows

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation,...

6:18pm EDT
Best of Cannes Film Festival

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

2:20pm EDT
Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat

Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat

A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.

1:55pm EDT
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.

1:29pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

England headed to Euro 2020 final after extra-time win over Denmark

Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy.

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ supporters rally in Georgia a day after Pride march disrupted

LGBTQ rights supporters gathered a day after violent groups opposed to a planned Pride march ransacked the office of Tbilisi Pride before the event could begin.

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat

Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat

A fast-moving forest fire that began after three days of record-breaking temperatures has destroyed most of the small western Canadian town of Lytton.

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast