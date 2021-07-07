Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium

Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in...more

Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in Belgium for years, some for more than a decade, but say their livelihoods have been put at risk by COVID-19 shutdowns that led to the loss of jobs. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close