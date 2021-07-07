Undocumented migrants seeking status go on hunger strike in Belgium
Moroccan Nassr Eddine Tssouli, 20, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred undocumented migrants who have been on a hunger strike for more than a month to demand legal recognition and access to work and social services from the Belgian...more
Moroccan Issam Ouaziz lies in a bed as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than a month, at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Aid workers say that more than 400 migrants, holed up at two Brussels...more
Boiuchra Ben Boucta, a Moroccan asylum seeker who is on hunger strike, lies in bed at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. Many of the migrants, who are mostly from South Asia and North Africa, have been in...more
Asylum seekers on hunger strike rest at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. The Belgian government said it will not negotiate with the hunger strikers over their plea to be granted formal residency. Junior...more
Moroccan Mustapha Magueri lies in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers lie in bed while on hunger strike at the campus of Belgium university ULB/VUB, in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Hasni Abderrazzek, 44, a Tunisian asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is helped by a person on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by a healthcare worker before being evacuated to a hospital on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is transported to a hospital by healthcare workers, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sofiane, an asylum seeker, is seen with his lips sewed together in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is evacuated to a hospital by healthcare workers on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers lie in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Youssef Bouzidi, a Moroccan asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month, is examined by a healthcare worker, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker is seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Mohamed Lamine, an Algerian asylum seeker on hunger strike, is seen with his lips sewed together, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker on hunger strike for more than a month is helped by people before being evacuated to a hospital, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A asylum seeker lies on a stretcher after trying to commit suicide, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers are seen in a room on the campus of Belgium university ULB, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
