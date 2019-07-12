Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 12, 2019 | 5:05pm EDT

Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris

Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police officer clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police officer clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Undocumented migrants attend a protest outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Undocumented migrants attend a protest outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A riot police officer gets medical treatment after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A riot police officer gets medical treatment after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
An injured undocumented migrant is assisted by a police officer after clashes outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An injured undocumented migrant is assisted by a police officer after clashes outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A riot police officer gets medical assistance after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A riot police officer gets medical assistance after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
