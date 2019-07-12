Undocumented migrants storm Pantheon monument in Paris
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. Hundreds of undocumented migrants calling themselves 'black vests' stormed the Pantheon monument in central Paris on Friday demanding the right to remain in...more
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Riot police officer clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Undocumented migrants attend a protest outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Riot police clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A riot police officer gets medical treatment after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, France, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An injured undocumented migrant is assisted by a police officer after clashes outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A riot police officer gets medical assistance after clashing with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Riot police officers clash with undocumented migrants outside the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Undocumented migrants are surrounded by police after having occupied the Pantheon in Paris, July 12. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
