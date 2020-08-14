Unforgettable photos from World War Two
A Frenchman weeps as German soldiers march into the French capital Paris, June 14, 1940. National Archives/via REUTERS
St. Paul's Cathedral is pictured during the great fire raid of Sunday December 29th 1940 during the Battle of Britain, in London. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A resident of the Sudeten raises her arm in a Nazi salute after the region was annexed to Germany as part of the Munich Agreement, Czechoslovakia, 1938. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Adolf Hitler in Paris, June 23, 1940. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Children of an eastern suburb of London made homeless during the Battle of Britain, September 1940. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A captured photograph taken aboard a Japanese carrier before the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A view of the USS Arizona burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
German troops in Russia, 1941. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Prisoners of war have their hands tied behind their backs during the March of Death from Bataan to the Cabanatuan prison camp, in the Philippines, May 1942. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Jewish civilians are led down a street by German soldiers during the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto, in Poland, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The Japanese aircraft carrier Hiryu burns before sinking during the Battle of Midway June 5, 1942. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A dust storm at the War Relocation Authority center, where evacuees of Japanese ancestry in the United States spent the duration of World War Two, in Manzanar, California, July 3, 1942. U.S. National Archives/Dorothea Lange/via REUTERS
With a canvas tarpaulin for a church and packing cases for an altar, a Navy chaplain holds mass for Marines at Saipan, June 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A Japanese plane is shot down as it attempts to attack the USS Kitkun Bay near the Mariana Islands, June 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. Private Roy Humphrey is given blood plasma by Pfc. Harvey White, after he was wounded by shrapnel in Sicily, Italy August 9, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A photo taken from a U.S. B-17 Flying Fortress of the 8th AAF Bomber Command when they attacked a ball- bearing plant and the nearby Hispano Suiza aircraft engine repair depot in Paris, France, December 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers land on the coast of France under heavy machine gun fire, June 6, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The USS Bunker Hill after being hit by two kamikazes within 30 seconds off Kyushu, May 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Pilots aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier receive last minute instructions before taking off to attack industrial, and military installations in Tokyo, February 17, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the 347th Infantry Regiment are served food on their way to La Roche, Belgium, January 13, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers are pictured during landing operations on Rendova Island, Solomon Islands, June 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A member of a U.S. Marine patrol on Saipan finds a Japanese family hiding in a hillside cave during fighting on Saipan, June 21, 1944. The mother, four children and a dog were in the cave. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A Nazi soldier carries ammunition boxes forward with in territory recently taken by their counteroffensive in this scene from captured German film, in Belgium, December 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg, Germany, April 16, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A torpedoed Japanese destroyer photographed through the periscope of the U.S.S. Wahoo or U.S.S. Nautilus, June 1942. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. 2nd Lt. William Robertson and Soviet Lt. Alexander Sylvashko in front of a sign symbolizing the historic meeting of the Russian and American Armies, near Torgau, Germany, April 25, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. vehicles knocked out by Japanese resistance on the black sands of Iwo Jima, March 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A German resident is overcome as she walks past the exhumed bodies of some of 800 slave workers murdered by SS guards near Namering, Germany, May 17, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Wounded are tranferred from the USS Bunker Hill to the USS Wilkes Barre following a Japanese attack off Okinawa, May 11, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers crossing the Rhine river under German enemy fire at St. Goar, March 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. troops of the 28th Infantry Division march down the Champs Elysees in Paris after capturing the city from the Germans, August 29, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Two U.S. Coast Guard-manned LST's open their great jaws in the surf on Leyte Island beach as soldiers strip down and build sandbag piers out to the ramps to speed up unloading operations, Leyte, Philippines, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
The U.S. 90th Division discovered this Reichsbank wealth, SS loot, and Berlin museum paintings that were removed from Berlin to a salt mine in Merkers, Germany, April 15, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers of the 55th Armored Infantry Battalion and tank of the 22nd Tank Battalion move through a smoke filled street in Wernberg, Germany, April 22, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A photo taken at the instant bullets from a French firing squad hit a Frenchman who collaborated with the Germans, in Rennes, France, November 21, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A procession of German prisoners captured by U.S. soldiers during the taking of Aachen march through the streets of the ruined city, in Aachen, Germany, October 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A woman has her head shaved following the retreat of German forces from the Montelimar area of France, August 29, 1944. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Coast Guardsmen on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer watch the explosion of a depth charge while providing convoy protection from Nazi U-boats, April 17, 1943. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A dead German general who commited suicide lies on the floor of city hall in Liepzig, Germany, after U.S. troops captured the city, April 19, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Slave laborers in the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany are pictured after U.S. soldiers of the 80th Division entered the camp, April 16, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Jewish children on their way to Palestine after having been released from the Buchenwald Concentration Camp, June 5, 1945. The girl on the left is from Poland, the boy in the center from Latvia, and the girl on right from Hungary. U.S. National...more
German General Anton Dostler is tied to a stake before his execution by a firing squad in the Aversa stockade, Aversa, Italy, December 1, 1945. The General was convicted and sentenced to death by an American military tribunal. U.S. National...more
Three Japanese soldiers emerge from their hiding place to surrender during mopping-up operations by the U.S. Army on Iwo Jima, April 5, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. Marines raise the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
A burial at sea for a casualty of the battle for Iwo Jima onboard the USS Hansford, February1945. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Devastation is seen in the vicinity of 'ground zero' after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, 1945. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Smoke rises more than 60,000 feet into the air over Nagasaki, Japan, from an atomic bomb, the second ever used in warfare, dropped from a B-29 Superfortress bomber, August 9, 1945. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Japanese prisoners of war react with bowed heads after hearing Emperor Hirohito deliver the announcement of Japan's unconditional surrender, at a prison camp in Guam, August 15, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
U.S. F4U and F6F planes fly in formation during surrender ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri, off Japan, September 2, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
G.I.'s celebrate the surrender of Japan with a special edition of the Paris Post, in Paris, France, August 10, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Gaunt allied prisoners of war cheer rescuers from the U.S. Navy at Aomori camp near Yokohama, Japan, August 29, 1945. The prisoners are waving flags of the United States, Great Britain and Holland. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
People in New York City's Times Square kiss while celebrating the surrender of Japan, August 14, 1945. U.S. National Archives/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches,...
Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England
Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many...
MORE IN PICTURES
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
A California wildfire forces the evacuation of hundreds of homes as it rages largely unchecked through densely forested mountains north of Los Angeles.
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England
Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable looks.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.