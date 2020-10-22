Unfur-gettable: Puppy born with green fur

It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color...more

It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color in bruises. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

