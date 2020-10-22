Unfur-gettable: Puppy born with green fur
Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color...more
However, Pistachio's peculiar color won't last forever. The bright green his fur had on the day of his birth has faded day by day and it will continue to do so as he gets older. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
While his brothers and sisters will be given away to new homes, Mallocci will keep Pistachio on his farm and train him up to look after the sheep with his mother Spelacchia (Italian for "mangy"). Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Mallocci said that during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, green is the symbol of hope and luck, so maybe it was meant to be that Pistachio could put a smile on people's faces. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
