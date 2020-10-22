Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2020 | 9:15am EDT

Unfur-gettable: Puppy born with green fur

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 6
The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on Oct. 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum. Except him. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 6
It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color in bruises. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale colored puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin. It is the same pigment that causes the green color in bruises. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 6
However, Pistachio's peculiar color won't last forever. The bright green his fur had on the day of his birth has faded day by day and it will continue to do so as he gets older. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

However, Pistachio's peculiar color won't last forever. The bright green his fur had on the day of his birth has faded day by day and it will continue to do so as he gets older. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
However, Pistachio's peculiar color won't last forever. The bright green his fur had on the day of his birth has faded day by day and it will continue to do so as he gets older. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 6
While his brothers and sisters will be given away to new homes, Mallocci will keep Pistachio on his farm and train him up to look after the sheep with his mother Spelacchia (Italian for "mangy"). Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

While his brothers and sisters will be given away to new homes, Mallocci will keep Pistachio on his farm and train him up to look after the sheep with his mother Spelacchia (Italian for "mangy"). Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
While his brothers and sisters will be given away to new homes, Mallocci will keep Pistachio on his farm and train him up to look after the sheep with his mother Spelacchia (Italian for "mangy"). Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 6
Mallocci said that during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, green is the symbol of hope and luck, so maybe it was meant to be that Pistachio could put a smile on people's faces. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Mallocci said that during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, green is the symbol of hope and luck, so maybe it was meant to be that Pistachio could put a smile on people's faces. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Mallocci said that during these tough times of the coronavirus pandemic, green is the symbol of hope and luck, so maybe it was meant to be that Pistachio could put a smile on people's faces. Cristian Mallocci/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Next Slideshows

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Oct 19 2020
Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves at this pop-up store to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.

Oct 16 2020
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every...

Oct 15 2020
Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing

Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing

The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.

Oct 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Our pandemic-hit world as seen from above

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Protests and boycotts for Trump's Supreme Court pick

Protests and boycotts for Trump's Supreme Court pick

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott of the meeting, clearing the way for a full Senate debate and vote on confirmation.

Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike

Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike

Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.

Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Memorable moments from 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Defining moments from televised presidential debates.

Obama stumps for Biden in 2020 campaign trail debut

Obama stumps for Biden in 2020 campaign trail debut

Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the campaign.

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Signs of the times: Voters share their 2020 election views

Americans voice their electoral opinions with signs as campaigning for the 2020 presidential election enters the home stretch.

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on

Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening.

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden

Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast