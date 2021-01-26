United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
Workers dig graves at a cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward, days after they married in an ICU when both had become critically ill and were uncertain of their chances of surviving, in Milton Keynes University Hospital,...more
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Workers wearing protective suits bury the body of a person at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Paul from Feet First Coffins coffin makers prepares a casket, made in a different method due to time constraints during the outbreak, near Buckingham, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
COVID-19 patient Geoffrey Winter, 70, enjoys a light moment with Sister Maria Davis as he receives treatment in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
New graves are dug at a cemetery in North East London in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A nurse helps with treatment of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Staff treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A nurse works on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
COVID-19 patient Stephen Marshall, 68, receives oxygen in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Housekeeper Sonia Carpenter writes a new message on her 'inspiration wall' for staff in a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Intensive Care and Acute Medicine Consultant Joy Halliday speaks with COVID-19 patient Victorita Andries, 50, in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital in London, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, has the vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British...more
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from COVID-19, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results...more
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before taking an X-ray at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body at a temporary morgue on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Medical staff tend to a patient at the back of an ambulance outside St Thomas's hospital in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Medical staff test people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85, and his wife Domneva Gilbert, 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020....more
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a coronavirus test at a testing centre in De Montfort University in Leicester, Britain November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell (R) and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in 30 minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
People queue at a test centre in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A NHS worker applauds outside St Mary's Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
