Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2021 | 11:57am EST

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

Workers dig graves at a cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers dig graves at a cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Workers dig graves at a cemetery, amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 48
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 48
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 48
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward, days after they married in an ICU when both had become critically ill and were uncertain of their chances of surviving, in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward, days after they married in an ICU when both had become critically ill and were uncertain of their chances of surviving, in Milton Keynes University Hospital,...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Simon O'Brien, 36, looks on as his wife, Elizabeth Kerr, 31, speaks in a COVID-19 ward, days after they married in an ICU when both had become critically ill and were uncertain of their chances of surviving, in Milton Keynes University Hospital, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 48
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker digs a grave in a cemetery in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A worker digs a grave in a cemetery in Manchester, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 48
Workers wearing protective suits bury the body of a person at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Workers wearing protective suits bury the body of a person at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Workers wearing protective suits bury the body of a person at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 48
Paul from Feet First Coffins coffin makers prepares a casket, made in a different method due to time constraints during the outbreak, near Buckingham, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Paul from Feet First Coffins coffin makers prepares a casket, made in a different method due to time constraints during the outbreak, near Buckingham, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Paul from Feet First Coffins coffin makers prepares a casket, made in a different method due to time constraints during the outbreak, near Buckingham, Britain January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Close
7 / 48
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A temporary mortuary is seen in the grounds of a former RAF rehabilitation hospital at Headley Court in Epsom, Britain, January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Natalie Thomas
Close
8 / 48
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2021
A worker wearing a protective suit walks at a cemetery in Chislehurst on the outskirts of London, Britain January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 48
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
People wait to receive the coronavirus vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
10 / 48
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 48
Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2021
Medics transport a patient from an ambulance to the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 48
COVID-19 patient Geoffrey Winter, 70, enjoys a light moment with Sister Maria Davis as he receives treatment in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

COVID-19 patient Geoffrey Winter, 70, enjoys a light moment with Sister Maria Davis as he receives treatment in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
COVID-19 patient Geoffrey Winter, 70, enjoys a light moment with Sister Maria Davis as he receives treatment in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 48
New graves are dug at a cemetery in North East London in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

New graves are dug at a cemetery in North East London in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
New graves are dug at a cemetery in North East London in London, Britain, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
14 / 48
A nurse helps with treatment of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse helps with treatment of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse helps with treatment of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 48
Staff treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Staff treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Staff treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 48
A nurse works on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse works on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse works on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 48
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2021
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 48
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2021
Doreen Vickers, 83, waits as a health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy in Widnes, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Close
19 / 48
Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Pharmacy staff members prepare COVID-19 vaccines at STEAM Museum in Swindon, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
20 / 48
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A nurse attends to a patient on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 48
COVID-19 patient Stephen Marshall, 68, receives oxygen in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

COVID-19 patient Stephen Marshall, 68, receives oxygen in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
COVID-19 patient Stephen Marshall, 68, receives oxygen in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 48
Housekeeper Sonia Carpenter writes a new message on her 'inspiration wall' for staff in a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Housekeeper Sonia Carpenter writes a new message on her 'inspiration wall' for staff in a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Housekeeper Sonia Carpenter writes a new message on her 'inspiration wall' for staff in a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 48
Intensive Care and Acute Medicine Consultant Joy Halliday speaks with COVID-19 patient Victorita Andries, 50, in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Intensive Care and Acute Medicine Consultant Joy Halliday speaks with COVID-19 patient Victorita Andries, 50, in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Intensive Care and Acute Medicine Consultant Joy Halliday speaks with COVID-19 patient Victorita Andries, 50, in the HDU (High Dependency Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 48
Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Medical staff attend to patients on a COVID-19 ward at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 48
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
26 / 48
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital in London, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital in London, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance outside Royal London Hospital in London, Britain January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 48
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Ayse Mehmet, whose daughter Sonya Kaygan worked at a care home and died from COVID-19, has tears wiped by her three-year-old granddaughter, also named Ayse, at her home in Enfield, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
28 / 48
Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, has the vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, has the vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2020
Margaret Keenan, 90, the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, has the vaccine administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest ever immunisation programme in the British history, in Coventry, Britain December 8, 2020. Britain was the first country in the world to start vaccinating people with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 48
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Mortuary workers Stuart Emans and Graham Cowper prepare a deceased person for a funeral in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
30 / 48
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Clinical staff wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they care for a patent at the Intensive Care unit at Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridge, Britain May 5, 2020. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS
Close
31 / 48
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
An NHS worker applauds at St Mary's hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, in London, Britain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
32 / 48
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
33 / 48
The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from COVID-19, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from COVID-19, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
The daughter and granddaughter of Ozcan Aygin, who died from COVID-19, stand during his funeral at Chadwell Heath Cemetery in Romford, Britain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
34 / 48
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results ready in 30 minutes, in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2020
Bob Underhill, 84, and his wife Patricia, 82, suffering from Alzheimer's, kiss through a face mask as they are allowed to visit with physical contact for the first time at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, which introduced a coronavirus test with results ready in 30 minutes, in London, Britain December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
35 / 48
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
NHS workers react at the Aintree University Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in Liverpool, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
36 / 48
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People wave through the window of a student accommodation building with a 'Covid Positive' sign displayed in it, in Manchester, Britain, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
37 / 48
A radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before taking an X-ray at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

A radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before taking an X-ray at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A radiologist comforts patient Doreen Mount before taking an X-ray at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
Close
38 / 48
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body at a temporary morgue on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body at a temporary morgue on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Workers wearing protective equipment transport a body at a temporary morgue on the grounds of the Central Jamia Mosque Ghamkol Sharif in Birmingham, Britain, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
39 / 48
Medical staff tend to a patient at the back of an ambulance outside St Thomas's hospital in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Medical staff tend to a patient at the back of an ambulance outside St Thomas's hospital in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Medical staff tend to a patient at the back of an ambulance outside St Thomas's hospital in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
40 / 48
Medical staff test people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Medical staff test people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Medical staff test people at a coronavirus test centre in the car park of Chessington World of Adventures in Chessington, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
41 / 48
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85, and his wife Domneva Gilbert, 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85, and his wife Domneva Gilbert, 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Coronavirus patients George Gilbert, 85, and his wife Domneva Gilbert, 84, hold hands during a short visit as they are being treated in different areas, both part of the TACTIC-R trial, at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge, Britain May 21, 2020. The new trial known as TACTIC-R is testing whether existing drugs will help prevent the body's immune system from overreacting, which scientists hope could prevent organ failure and death in COVID-19 patients. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Close
42 / 48
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a coronavirus test at a testing centre in De Montfort University in Leicester, Britain November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a coronavirus test at a testing centre in De Montfort University in Leicester, Britain November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a coronavirus test at a testing centre in De Montfort University in Leicester, Britain November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington/Pool
Close
43 / 48
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell (R) and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Ffolloitt-Powell (R) and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Katie Ffolloitt-Powell (R) and Mike Carr of the Patient Transport Services of South Central Ambulance Services move an elderly non-COVID-19 patient from hospital to a care home, near Portsmouth, Britain May 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Close
44 / 48
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Senior carer Jo Battams and housekeeper Gillie Gillroy, who remain on site with six colleagues, play Jenga with resident Iris Hook at Fremantle Trust care home, in Princes Risborough, Britain, May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
45 / 48
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in 30 minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in 30 minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2020
Senior healthcare assistants Megan Reeves and Sharleen O'Leary prepare to administer rapid coronavirus tests which produce a result in 30 minutes at The Chiswick Nursing Centre, in London, Britain, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
46 / 48
People queue at a test centre in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People queue at a test centre in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2020
People queue at a test centre in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
47 / 48
A NHS worker applauds outside St Mary's Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A NHS worker applauds outside St Mary's Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
A NHS worker applauds outside St Mary's Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Next Slideshows

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

8:32am EST
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

Jan 25 2021
The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Jan 25 2021
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

Jan 25 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast