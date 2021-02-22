United plane drops debris over Colorado after engine failure
United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a mayday alert, over Denver, Colorado, February 20, 2021. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after takeoff.
General view of plane debris in Broomfield, Colorado, February 20, 2021. There were no reports of injuries, either on the plane or on the ground.
United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire over Denver, Colorado, February 20, 2021. In an audio recording, a United pilot could be heard making a mayday call to air traffic control.
Pieces of plane debris are seen in Broomfield, Colorado, February 20, 2021. Heather Ferguson via REUTERS
United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire over Denver, Colorado, February 20, 2021. Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS
Pieces of plane debris are seen in Broomfield, Colorado,February 20, 2021. BROOMFIELD POLICE via REUTERS
General view of plane debris in Broomfield, Colorado, February 20, 2021. BROOMFIELD POLICE via REUTERS
A piece of plane debris is seen in Broomfield, Colorado, February 20, 2021. BROOMFIELD POLICE via REUTERS
United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire over Denver, Colorado, February 20, 2021. Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS
A piece of plane debris is seen in Broomfield, Colorado, February 20, 2021. BROOMFIELD POLICE via REUTERS
United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire over Denver, Colorado, February 20, 2021. Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via REUTERS
