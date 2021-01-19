Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2021 | 4:04pm EST

United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 48
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2020
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
2 / 48
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
3 / 48
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office, in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office, in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2020
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office, in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
4 / 48
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2020
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
5 / 48
People wearing protective masks hold signs during a mock funeral for Governor Andrew Cuomo's "leadership and integrity" outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People wearing protective masks hold signs during a mock funeral for Governor Andrew Cuomo's "leadership and integrity" outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
People wearing protective masks hold signs during a mock funeral for Governor Andrew Cuomo's "leadership and integrity" outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
6 / 48
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 48
Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubate a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubate a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubate a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 48
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother was married to Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing. On the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable COVID-19 complications in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2020
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother was married to Raymond for over 60 years, a teacher, churchgoer and lover of aerobics and line dancing. On the day Florence passed away, 2,811 people died of probable COVID-19 complications in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 48
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested positive for COVID-19 after she reported feeling ill during one of her shifts. "That's the hardest thing to ever hear... It messes with you," said Mathers, who has been working every other day since April 29. "But I wouldn't go anywhere else but here." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
10 / 48
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
11 / 48
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 48
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International...more

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, New York City, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 48
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020.  ...more

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020.   REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
14 / 48
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 48
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
16 / 48
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 48
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Close
18 / 48
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 48
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
Close
20 / 48
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Close
21 / 48
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 48
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 48
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2020
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
24 / 48
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 48
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 48
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
27 / 48
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
28 / 48
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
29 / 48
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
30 / 48
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where COVID-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where COVID-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where COVID-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
31 / 48
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2020
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
32 / 48
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
33 / 48
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2020
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
34 / 48
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2020
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
35 / 48
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
36 / 48
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
37 / 48
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
38 / 48
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality." Arvind Suguness: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." REUTERS/Leah Millis

Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality." Arvind Suguness: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
39 / 48
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
40 / 48
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2020
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Close
41 / 48
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!"&nbsp;Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" Anklesaria said to Arredondo after she removed the tube. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
42 / 48
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
43 / 48
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
44 / 48
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
45 / 48
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
46 / 48
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
47 / 48
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Next Slideshows

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

1:29pm EST
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...

1:04pm EST
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

12:39pm EST
Presidential inaugurations throughout history

Presidential inaugurations throughout history

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.

11:41am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol

Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

Washington locks down ahead of inauguration

The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.

Presidential inaugurations throughout history

Presidential inaugurations throughout history

From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.

Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration

Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration

Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The surreal Northern Lights

The surreal Northern Lights

Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.

Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan

Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan

As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast