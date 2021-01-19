United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs patients of their individuality." Arvind Suguness: "Many years from now, when our nation has hopefully learned many lessons from the senseless loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, medical professionals will continue to recall the many ways in which we and our patients were failed by our government. We will remember the strangeness of these times and will hope that we never have to experience them again." REUTERS/Leah Millis

