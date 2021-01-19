United States marks staggering 400,000 coronavirus deaths
Family members and loved ones of Jose Garcia, who died from COVID-19, cry as he is laid to rest at the San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa, New Mexico, December 22, 2020. Justin Hamel/Handout via REUTERS
Gabriel Cervera calls the family of a patient who died, as healthcare personnel work inside a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Tanna Ingraham places the body of a patient who died due to COVID-19 inside a body bag, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office, in El Paso, Texas, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Dr. Eileen Sprys, front, and registered nurse Mary Bond, hug each other at Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, Texas, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
People wearing protective masks hold signs during a mock funeral for Governor Andrew Cuomo's "leadership and integrity" outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, New York, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Bodies are buried in a potter's field on New York's Hart Island in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubate a patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The open casket for Florence Bolton, a COVID-19 patient who died on Dec. 2 at Roseland Community Hospital, stands for viewing at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 9, 2020. The 86-year-old grandmother...more
Dr. Joseph Varon, 58, the chief medical officer at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), hugs Christina Mathers, 43, a nurse from his team who became infected with COVID-19, at UMMC in Houston, Texas, July 25, 2020. Mathers was told she tested...more
Teresa Nguyen, a respiratory therapist, treats a patient inside a room for people with the coronavirus at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Hospital workers in protective equipment are seen behind a fence as they move the body of a deceased person to a temporary morgue outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jessica Holguin, 25, (L) comforts her younger sister Natalie Holguin (R) at the viewing service of their father Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to the coronavirus, at International...more
While FaceTiming her siblings, Angelica Mendez, 48, says goodbye to her mother, Catalina Salazar, 86, who was struggling to fight COVID-19 and who died later in the day, at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, September 8, 2020. ...more
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man who died from COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd,...more
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Manager Alisha Narvaez, 36, and resident funeral director Nicole Warring, 33, of International Funeral & Cremation Services, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Harlem,...more
Funeral director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith
An El Paso County Sheriff's Officer tries to block photographs from being taken as bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiner's Office in El Paso, Texas,...more
Aracely Iraheta touches the casket of her husband, Jose Agustin Iraheta, who died from COVID-19, in Malden, Massachusetts, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nurse Carolina Garcia, 36, takes care of her father, Jose Garcia, 67, who is currently intubated and sedated due to COVID-19, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Florence Bolton, 86, a coronavirus-positive patient, lies in her intensive care bed as family members attempt to FaceTime her at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Debbie de los Angeles, holds a photograph of her mother Twilla Morin who died from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, while posing for a portrait at her home in Monroe, Washington, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue, with the Statue of Liberty seen in the background, in Brooklyn, New York City, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Mourners wear masks at a viewing for Shirley Sellers who died at age 79 of complications from COVID-19 in Alexandria, Virginia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An ambulance drives across a nearly empty East 42nd Street in heavy rain and high winds in Manhattan in New York City, New York, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Evelia De La Cruz, a hospital housekeeper at Roseland Community Hospital, disinfects the room where COVID-positive patient died in the intensive care unit on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators against President Donald Trump protest for him to resign, during a march to honor people who have died during the coronavirus outbreak, in Manhattan, New York, August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cross and flowers are seen inside a car as coronavirus cases surge across the United States in Washington, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, altar honoring 1,308 UFCW Local 770 grocery, drug store, and food processing essential union workers who have died from COVID-19, is seen in Los Angeles, California, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view of the Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, New York,...more
Walter Campos and Lyn Wolf hug as family and friends attend a funeral for David Gutierrez who died of COVID-19 in Houston, Texas, August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare personnel prepare to discharge a patient who had been quarantining after a possible exposure to the coronavirus at a hospital in Lakin, Kansas, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Emergency nurse Britta Brennan and Arvind Suguness, MD, Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care, pose for a portrait in Washington, April 24, 2020. Britta Brennan: "The strangest thing about the practice of medicine in a pandemic is how the disease robs...more
Gavin Roberts wears his father's police hat as he looks at the flag-draped casket of his father, Glen Ridge Police Department officer Charles Roberts, at his funeral service, after the 45-year-old father of three died of the coronavirus in Glen...more
Healthcare workers walk through the Texas Medical Center during a shift change in Houston, Texas, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Zafia Anklesaria, 35, who is seven months pregnant, removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the...more
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica, at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado,...more
A New York City Police Department officer stands by as workers secure a van full of bodies of deceased people at the Andrew Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York, April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman covers boxes containing human remains before a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who have died during the outbreak but could not have a funeral Mass or burial, in Manhattan, New York City, July...more
Pictures of Metro Detroit residents, who died from COVID-19, line the street during a drive-through memorial on Belle Isle in Detroit, Michigan, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's...
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Presidential inaugurations throughout history
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
The people charged in siege of U.S. Capitol
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people so far in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, in which Trump's supporters stormed the building, ransacked offices and attacked police.
Washington locks down ahead of inauguration
The nation's capital continues to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Presidential inaugurations throughout history
From James Buchanan sworn into power in 1857 to Donald Trump in 2017, a look at past U.S. presidential inaugurations.
Washington prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration
Central Washington, fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops, prepares for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
The surreal Northern Lights
Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
Americans pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday celebrating the late civil rights leader.
Thousands join U.S.-bound migrant caravan
As many as 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, are headed to the United States from Honduras, fleeing poverty and lawlessness in a region rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.