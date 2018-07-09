Edition:
Unrest in Haiti

A woman walks past a burnt car on a street of Port-au-Prince. Protesters block streets in Haiti while many damaged or looted stores stayed closed following anger over steep fuel price increases in the Caribbean nation. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A boy eats a jar of baby food in a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy carrying his bicycle passes through a barricade on the outskirts of Croix-des-Bouquets. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Motorcyclists ride past a burnt car in a street of Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer holds a woman found inside a bank office at a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer escorts out a woman found inside a bank office at a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two burnt buses are seen inside the customs facilities in Malpasse. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People run away as police uses tear gas to disperse people in a street of Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer removes a tire from a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man pulls a cart as he walks past a burnt car on a street of Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks along a blocked street in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People wait for information as several flights were cancelled at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man talks to a Haitian National Police officer guarding a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks past a burnt car on the outskirts of Croix-des-Bouquets. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Burnt cars remain parked in a commercial area that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Haitians pass through a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People wait at a gas station in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy looks out of a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks inside a supermarket that was looted during protests against fuel price increases in Port-au-Prince. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy walks inside destroyed customs facilities in Malpasse. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

