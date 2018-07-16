Edition:
Unrest in Iraq

Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a demonstration in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tyres and block the road in front of Security forces in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a protest in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a protest in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Iraqi protesters push concrete blocks to block the road during a protest in south of Basra, July 16. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People gather in the street during a protest near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
Protesters gather near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A protester wears an Iraqi flag in front of security forces during a protest near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Protesters scuffle with security forces near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
