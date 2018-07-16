Unrest in Iraq
Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a demonstration in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi protesters burn tyres and block the road in front of Security forces in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a protest in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during a protest in Kerbala, July 14. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters push concrete blocks to block the road during a protest in south of Basra, July 16. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
People gather in the street during a protest near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Protesters gather near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, July 13. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
A protester wears an Iraqi flag in front of security forces during a protest near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Protesters scuffle with security forces near the main provincial government building in Basra, July 15. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iraqi protesters burn tires and block the road at the entrance to the city of Basra, July 12. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Next stop, Gareth Southgate
London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honor of England team manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to their best World Cup...
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Bastille Day in France
Parades and celebrations to mark Bastille Day.
Israel holds surf competition for physically challenged
Twenty-one competitors, some of them amputees, paraplegics, deaf or blind, ride the waves at Israel's first championship for physically-challenged surfers in...
MORE IN PICTURES
France World Cup parade
Les Bleus take to the streets of Paris as they celebrate their World Cup win.
Trump meets Putin in Helsinki
President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.
Highest-paid celebrities
The highest-paid celebrities of 2018, according to Forbes.
Protests over Trump-Putin meeting
Thousands protest against the policies of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in Helsinki, the site of their one-on-one summit.
Best of the World Cup
Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.
Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village
Former U.S. President Barack Obama travels to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county in western Kenya.
Next stop, Gareth Southgate
London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honor of England team manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years.
France celebrates World Cup victory
Celebrations across France following their World Cup win.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.