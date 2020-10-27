Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 27, 2020

Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man

Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters run out of a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People walk with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People loot a store during protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters gather at a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People break into a cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Entrance of a looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police officers and firemen respond to a small fire and a broken ATM machine following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner stands outside of her looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Owners of Hair Town gather at their looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A sign that reads "Vote - make a plan" is seen outside of a looted cellphone store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looter walks inside a beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police officers guard a pick-up truck loaded with looted merchandise following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Two people walk off with looted merchandise from a discount store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Looters load a stolen ATM into a vehicle following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
The owner of a beauty supply store attempts to close the gate to his looted business following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
View after a small fire and broken-into ATM following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner walks in his looted beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace, a Black man in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A person walks in the middle of the street beside shattered glass from a storefront following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A looter is seen at a beauty supply store that was broken into following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
A business owner confronts the looters of his beauty supply store following protests over the police shooting death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia, October 27.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS

Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Firefighters hose down a burning police vehicle during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS  
Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS

Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Police vehicle burns during protests after the death of Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who was shot by police in Philadelphia, October 27. @reef_gotcars_58 via REUTERS
